Equinox Strategy Partners' Jonathan Fitzgarrald Named 2023 Leader of Influence by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' announced today Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s . This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

The publication reports that Fitzgarrald "looks to undervalued professionals, untapping their potential to grow revenue, market visibility and their practices. Many of the professionals he advises report up to a 20 percent increase in revenue within the first year."

Fitzgarrald's personalized business strategies lead clients to discover their own business motivations. "He enjoys empowering professionals to succeed and believes that leaders are made and not necessarily born," the feature says. "In 2015, he established Equinox Strategy Partners to advise professionals nationwide to tap into their own potential to generate revenue. Since that time, he has grown the firm into a nationwide, multi-million dollar consultancy."

Fitzgarrald and his team at Equinox Strategy Partners facilitate comprehensive 12-month Associate Advancement Accelerator and Advanced Business Development programs, aimed at unlocking the full potential of lawyers at every career stage and addressing the primary causes of burnout. These programs have been shown to enhance attorney satisfaction and retention, providing invaluable training and development. By fostering meaningful internal relationships and honing essential skills and techniques, attorneys are better equipped to seize external growth opportunities.

Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization. Fitzgarrald spent nearly 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. Fitzgarrald is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management and was named a "Business Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times earlier this year.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with training, coaching and consulting for driving revenue and boosting market visibility.

