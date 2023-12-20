Equinox Strategy Partners' Jonathan Fitzgarrald Named 2023 Leader of Influence by Los Angeles Business Journal

News provided by

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS

20 Dec, 2023, 13:15 ET

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' announced today Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s . This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

The publication reports that Fitzgarrald "looks to undervalued professionals, untapping their potential to grow revenue, market visibility and their practices. Many of the professionals he advises report up to a 20 percent increase in revenue within the first year."

Fitzgarrald's personalized business strategies lead clients to discover their own business motivations. "He enjoys empowering professionals to succeed and believes that leaders are made and not necessarily born," the feature says. "In 2015, he established Equinox Strategy Partners to advise professionals nationwide to tap into their own potential to generate revenue. Since that time, he has grown the firm into a nationwide, multi-million dollar consultancy."

Fitzgarrald and his team at Equinox Strategy Partners facilitate comprehensive 12-month Associate Advancement Accelerator and Advanced Business Development programs, aimed at unlocking the full potential of lawyers at every career stage and addressing the primary causes of burnout. These programs have been shown to enhance attorney satisfaction and retention, providing invaluable training and development. By fostering meaningful internal relationships and honing essential skills and techniques, attorneys are better equipped to seize external growth opportunities.

Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization.  Fitzgarrald spent nearly 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. Fitzgarrald is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management and was named a "Business Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times earlier this year.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with training, coaching and consulting for driving revenue and boosting market visibility.

SOURCE EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS

Also from this source

Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello Named Finalist in 2023 Inspirational Women Awards

Equinox Strategy Partners announced today that Managing Director Lana Manganiello has been selected as a Finalist by Los Angeles Times for its annual ...

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS NAMED "BEST OF THE LEGAL INTELLIGENCER 2023" FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COACHING

Equinox Strategy Partners announced today that the firm has been recognized by the oldest daily law journal published in the United States, The Legal ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.