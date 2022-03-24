Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello Named DE&I Community Impact Award Nominee

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes Manganiello for her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Director Lana Manganiello has been selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a 'Community Impact Award' nominee for its 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. This award recognizes individuals who participate in and encourage other to get involved in DE&I initiatives in the communities they work and live.

"One of Lana's missions is to provide our clients with the resources and training necessary to ensure early career attorneys feel supported, connected and prepared to be successful in their careers," said Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald. "Her work directly impacts our client's ability to retain talent and improve diversity."

Trained and certified through Cornell University in Diversity and Inclusion, Manganiello is committed to working with law firm clients to attract and develop diverse professionals and ultimately improve diversity in leadership within the legal profession. Manganiello and her team developed the Associate Advancement Accelerator to realize a professional's full potential early on in their career and thwart the root causes of burnout. She found that career satisfaction and retention increase when firms invest in training and development programs that facilitate meaningful relationships internally and further the skills and techniques required to take develop and expand a book of business.

"We've seen firsthand how investing in the success of all professionals early on, training them on the skills necessary to thrive at a firm and in the profession, is a key component to a successful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program," said Manganiello. "As remote and hybrid work environments become the norm, these facilitated opportunities to connect and learn are even more significant."

Recently recognized as an "Inspirational Woman" by Los Angeles Times and as a 'Woman to Watch' by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Manganiello volunteers her time with several organizations throughout Southern California. She serves as Vice President on the Board of Directors and Chair of the Marketing Committee for Counsel for Justice (CFJ), the Los Angeles County Bar Association's pro-bono arm providing equal access to legal services in the community. She serves on the Leadership Advisory Board for Vista del Mar, a non-profit organization providing programs and services for children with mental health and behavioral disorders and is on the Advisory Board of the Westside Family Health Center, a community health clinic. Additionally, she is the Membership Chair of the Legal Marketing Association's Los Angeles Steering Committee and is an active member of the National Association for Law Placement (NALP).

Equinox Strategy Partners, headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in New York and San Diego, concentrates on training and coaching service professionals and firms. Manganiello and the team at Equinox Strategy Partners facilitate 12-month, business development coaching and training programs that instill the client development and service skills required to sustain a growing practice. Clients report the training has increased revenue by an average of 21 percent annually.

