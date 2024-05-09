Equip Expo Attendees: Meet Your Favorite Industry Podcasters

Pod-Row™ & Signature Events Bring Top Content Creators to Equip Exposition this October

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape industry's top podcasters, content creators, and social media influencers will be streaming live and churning out inspiration and business tips at Equip Exposition on Pod-Row™ and through a series of events at the award-winning, blockbuster trade show.

Equip Expo, which will be held October 15-18, 2024, drew more than 27,000 landscapers, contractors, dealers, and manufacturers last year.

"Who better to make sense of such a huge array of experiences and help landscapers think about how to grow their businesses – than the leading voices in the industry?" says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition.

He adds, "Of course, there is plenty of content to cover at Equip – because it's loaded with experiences and opportunities for business growth, thanks to the new Certification Center, the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, and over 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space showing off the latest breakthrough products and innovations in the industry."

Pod-Row™ will be located in the lobby of the West Wing, in an area accessible from the Parking Lot and close to the West Wing Badge Pick-up. Equip Expo attendees can stop by Pod-Row™ and they may have a chance to share their business or brand stories, and be guests on the top service industry podcasts.

Podcasters will include:

Paul Jamison - Green Industry Podcast

- Green Industry Podcast John Pajak - Profits with Pajak

- Profits with Pajak Mike Garvey - Side Hustle Squad

- Side Hustle Squad Cornell Mack - On the Attack with Mack

- On the Attack with Mack Naylor Taliaferro - LCR Media Podcast

Featured content creators will include: Naylor Taliaferro, LCR Media Podcast; Paul Jamison, Green Industry Podcast; and Caleb Auman, Kid Contractor Podcast. Guests will include Tony Rudolph; Mark Bradley, the owner of LMN software, and Jonathan Pototschnik, the Lawn Care Millionaire.

At ENERGIZE on Thursday afternoon, join the conversation with contractors working in the lawn and landscape field. This motivational and heart-to-heart session is hosted by Brian Fullerton, of Brian's Lawn Maintenance and the Fullerton Unfiltered Podcast, who will interview popular voices in the industry for their first-hand perspective on everything from marketing, hiring, sales, and purchasing.

Equip Exposition continues to make it possible for industry media, and contractors stepping into the media space to cover cutting-edge products in over 1,000 exhibits located throughout the event – showcasing products from all over the globe in one location over three days in October.

Registration for Equip Exposition is $25 until May 31. Under Early Bird Pricing, registration is $30 from June 1 - September 5.

Register at EquipExposition.com before July 31, 2024, and you'll be automatically entered to win a Lifetime Registration to Equip or $500 in Visa gift cards to help offset the cost of travel. Book your hotel through the official housing provider (book hotel here to enter), and you'll also be eligible to win a free 3-night stay during Equip. Learn more and see the official rules.

Working journalists and content creators with significant followings and regular postings can apply for media credentials for Equip Exposition here: https://www.equipexposition.com/media-info

Equip Expo Photos Available:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

