Equip Exposition Debuts Certification Center to Help Landscapers Score Money-making Credentials

Turf Trainings Offered in Both English & Spanish, Valuable CEU Credits Available

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition announces a new Certification Center to be held during the award-winning, blockbuster trade show, October 15-18, 2024, where attendees can take courses in weed management, pesticide application, tree and plant health management, tree/shrub pruning, and pesticide safety. Through these courses, landscapers and contractors can add valuable certifications that will add to their service offerings and profitability.

"We're excited to debut more than twenty sessions in our new Certification Center in the West Wing. Landscapers and contractors need to maximize their time, and going home from Louisville with a new credential that can help them make more money is huge," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition.

Chemical Applicators licensed in Kentucky, Indiana or Ohio can earn CEUs for Ornamental and Turf Pest Control with additional state accreditations for sessions under review in Texas. Get more information on your state's CEU approval status and the eligible sessions on the Equip Exposition's website.

Available classes include:

The states of Kentucky and Indiana have officially provided a CEU (continuing education unit) credit sheet for the Chemical Applicator sessions in the Equip Certification Center.

Many state certifications are managed by state agencies. As additional states recognize the quality education offered at Equip Expo and provide CEU credits, updates will be posted on the Equip website.

Equip will offer turfgrass sessions in both English and Spanish. Some sessions in the Certification Center are free and others are affordable at $30 or $50. Sessions are provided in partnership with The Davey Institute and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

More than 27,000 landscapers, contractors, dealers and manufacturers experienced Equip Exposition last year. Registration for Equip Exposition is $25 until May 31. Under Early Bird Pricing, registration is $30 from June 1 to September 5.

Attendees who register at EquipExposition.com before July 31, 2024 will be automatically entered in a sweepstakes where they may win a lifetime registration to Equip or $500 in Visa gift cards to help offset the cost of travel. All registrants who book their hotel in advance through Equip's housing provider are entered to possibly win a free 3-night stay during Equip. Learn more and see the sweepstakes' official rules on the web site.

Hotels can be booked through Equip's official housing provider, Louisville Tourism, on the Equip website.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

