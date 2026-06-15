Equip Exposition Dials Up Fun With Three Nights of Epic Entertainment For Attendees

New Paristown Point Block Party in Heart of Urban Hubbub Promises to Deliver Local Cuisine, Music and a Rousing Good Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the award-winning international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition trade show, announced today its 2026 entertainment line-up of three nights of back-to-back concerts, receptions and parties, including a new Thursday evening block party at Lousville's Paristown Point. Equip will be held October 20 to 23 this year, and the entertainment offerings are included with an Equip Expo registration.

“Equip is where our industry learns, sees and tests the latest outdoor power equipment, and get to know one another, but we also want our attendees to have fun. That’s why we have three nights of free planned entertainment,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the trade show.

"Equip is where our industry learns, sees and tests the latest outdoor power equipment, and get to know one another, but we also want our attendees to have fun. That's why we have three nights of free planned entertainment," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the trade show.

The show kicks off Tuesday, October 20 with a Welcome Reception at Louisville's Churchill Downs at the First Turn Club, sponsored by Caterpillar, Inc. Hear the iconic "Call to the Post" from the Kentucky Derby bugler. Enjoy homestyle buffets, take in views of the storied race track, and play a few rounds of corn hole.

After spending Wednesday walking the trade show floor and testing the latest outdoor power equipment in the Outdoor Demo Yard, Equip attendees can jam with peers at the Fourth Street Live! Concert downtown. Sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council, the concert will feature attendee favorite, The Crashers, and is just steps away from area restaurants.

On Thursday evening of the show, experience an urban hubbub at Equip's Paristown Block Party, sponsored by Gravely. Show attendees will take over Old Forester's Paristown Hall and the surrounding block for this new Equip event. The party will include great music from Kentuckiana's popular all-genre cover band, the Juicebox Heroes, feature local food, and offer an exclusive tasting of the official show bourbon.

Each year, award-winning Equip draws thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers to see the latest equipment, connect with each other, and learn from the most innovative and successful leaders in their industry. Last year Equip broke attendance records, attracting nearly 30,000 registrants to the Kentucky Expo Center.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, biannually moving between Louisville and Orlando. Equip will be held in Orlando in 2029 and 2031 and will be held in Louisville in 2030 and every other year thereafter.

Attendees can register for the early bird price of only $30 through September 10, 2026. Ticket prices go to $60 on September 11, 2026, and to $120 on October 20, 2026.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition