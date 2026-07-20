Equip Exposition Releases Helpful Tips for First Time Show Attendees to Blockbuster Trade Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, issues advice for first time attendees to the award-winning event October 20 to 23 starting with planning ahead. Last year, the show drew nearly 30,000 landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers and more to the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). The event takes up more than a million square feet of exhibit space (the equivalent of 17+ football fields) and has a 30 acre Outdoor Demo Yard.

“I encourage attendees to have a game plan before attending Equip,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. “Download the app ahead of time, book your hotel room now and plan what you’ll do and see there. And definitely wear comfortable shoes.”

"I encourage attendees to have a game plan before attending Equip," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "Download the app ahead of time, book your hotel room now and plan what you'll do and see there. And definitely wear comfortable shoes."

The Equip app, a must-have guide to the show, is sponsored by CASE Construction Equipment.

Equip offers the following tips for the best experience possible:

Before the Show

Register now. Registrants receive Equip's emails about event details, additions and special events. Sign up at EquipExposition.com for $30 before prices double to $60 after September 10. On October 20, the price doubles again. The at-the-door price is $120. Add education, certification classes, and training to your registration before sessions sell out. Explore ways to grow your business, address common problems, develop employees, and learn new skills and business opportunities at these sessions. Select classes, including the popular From Worker to Leader course, are also available in Spanish. Attendees can buy individual education sessions for a fee, but an Equip Academy pass for $170 will give attendees access to dozens of education sessions. Book travel arrangements and hotel reservations. Last year, show attendees booked most available hotels (many on a complimentary shuttle route). Booking a room now ensures you are close to the event. Bring company teammates. Bring your coworkers, service department personnel, sales team and, if a dealer, your customers. Equip is a fantastic team-building opportunity, from shared educational experiences and testing new equipment, to having fun at concerts. Acting on new knowledge and ideas when you get home is easier with a bonded team. Download the Equip Expo app, sponsored by CASE Construction Equipment. The app, which works with any iPhone or Android phone, is your event guide. Find the Event Schedule with start times for sessions and maps for the entire facility, where the biggest giveaways are held, and more. Favorite events or locations to build a custom schedule. Determine the top three business problems you are trying to solve. Identify and prioritize the speakers, exhibits, and education offerings that could help you in those areas. Plan your route. Map the route from your hotel to the KEC and other venues, and look at available shuttles or rideshares to the event. Learn the main areas of the show. The North Wing has registration, exhibits, and badge pickup.

The South Wing has exhibits, Mulligan's Mutt Madness, the Education Center, and easy access to the 30 acre Outdoor Demo Yard and the UTV Driving Experience.

The West Wing has exhibits, food options (as well as the rideshare pickup/drop off zone) and badge pickup.

Freedom Hall hosts Tree Care Arena featuring hands-on workshops by Academy Trained and The Davey Institute.

At the Show

Don't get stuck in traffic. For ease of entry, don't use the main gate at the show's rush hour. If you are coming to the KEC later than 10 am on a show day, use the Crittenden Drive or the Preston Highway gates and park on the North side, which is the best way to enter the KEC. Leave via a similar route to avoid any bottlenecks at the main gate. Parking at the KEC during the show is free! Start your day in the West Wing. Ride shares and shuttles will drop off at the West Wing where attendees will find food and badge pickup. Avoid lines for badge pickup. Print your badge at the Welcome Reception, sponsored by Caterpillar Inc., at Churchill Downs' First Turn Club or in the North Wing at the KEC. More locations are scattered throughout Louisville hotels and the Airport. Talk with others. Equip is a city-wide event. People in your hotel elevator and restaurant are likely attendees. Take time to meet your colleagues as you navigate the halls, stand in line, or grab a bite to eat. Have fun at the events. Go to: Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs sponsored by Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday evening.

Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by Active Dynamics, on Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The opening keynote on Wednesday morning featuring Mike Holmes, one of North America's most trusted contractors and star of the HGTV show, Holmes Family Rescue, sponsored by Kress.

4 th Street Live! Concert on Wednesday evening, sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council.

Street Live! Concert on Wednesday evening, sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council. The Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Rehlko, on Thursday morning.

The Women's Leadership Reception on Thursday at 4 p.m., sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne, and Hunter/FX Luminaire.

ENERGIZE on Thursday afternoon, sponsored by Exmark and BOSS Snowplow.

The Closing Paristown Block Party on Thursday night at Old Forester's Paristown Hall and the surrounding block, sponsored by Gravely.

After the Show

Follow up with the people you met. Swap ideas and remind each other to do "that thing you said you would do" when you returned home. Put new ideas from the show into action. Take that leap, do the "new thing," roll out better pricing, marketing, services, and more. Register for next year's show planned for October 19-22, 2027 at the KEC.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, biannually moving between Louisville and Orlando. Equip will be held in Orlando in 2029 and 2031 and will be held in Louisville in 2030 and every other year thereafter.

Photos for download here.

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition