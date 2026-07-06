Equip Exposition Announces New Programs, Experiences in 2026

New Paristown Point Block Party, Equip Academy, Dealer Boot Camp, Inspiring Keynote Speakers, Dealer Breakfast, and More to Wow Attendees

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the award-winning international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition trade show, unveils several new events this year, including, a new education offering called Equip Academy, the resurrection of the Wednesday morning Dealer Breakfast sponsored by STIHL Inc., a new Dealer Boot Camp, and a closing block party at Old Forester's Paristown Hall for all attendees. Equip, being held October 20-23, 2026, drew nearly 30,000 people to last year's show – a new attendance record.

“The business is rapidly changing and Equip is changing with it,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the award-winning trade show. “So many things can make or break the success of any business. But Equip’s offerings evolve every year to help our attendees keep up and even get ahead of industry trends.”

"The business is rapidly changing and Equip is changing with it," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the award-winning trade show. "So many things can make or break the success of any business. But Equip's offerings evolve every year to help our attendees keep up and even get ahead of industry trends."

New experiences offered this year:

Equip Academy. Every education session at the blockbuster trade show is now available to attendees thanks to Equip Academy, a new in-person and online training package. For just $170, attendees can access dozens of education sessions. Price increases after September 10.

Every education session at the blockbuster trade show is now available to attendees thanks to Equip Academy, a new in-person and online training package. For just $170, attendees can access dozens of education sessions. Price increases after September 10. Dealer Breakfast . Sponsored by STIHL Inc., this dealer-focused event on Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 9:00 am will feature wisdom from industry leaders before the show opens later that day for Dealer Day.

. Sponsored by STIHL Inc., this dealer-focused event on Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 9:00 am will feature wisdom from industry leaders before the show opens later that day for Dealer Day. Dealer Boot Camp . Presented by the team at Bob Clements International this one-day, hands-on workshop on Tuesday, October 20 covers every corner of dealership: service, parts, sales, marketing, and leadership. The goal is for every participant to leave with the tools and tactics to make an immediate impact on sales and growth.

. Presented by the team at Bob Clements International this one-day, hands-on workshop on Tuesday, October 20 covers every corner of dealership: service, parts, sales, marketing, and leadership. The goal is for every participant to leave with the tools and tactics to make an immediate impact on sales and growth. Expanded Hands-On Tree Care Arena. Trainers from The Davey Institute and Academy Trained will host daily training, interactive hands-on stations, business discussions, and equipment demonstrations.

Trainers from The Davey Institute and Academy Trained will host daily training, interactive hands-on stations, business discussions, and equipment demonstrations. Celebrity Keynote Speaker . Famed speaker Mike Holmes, one of North America's most trusted contractors and star of the HGTV show, Holmes Family Rescue, will deliver Equip's Wednesday morning opening keynote address, sponsored by Kress.

. Famed speaker Mike Holmes, one of North America's most trusted contractors and star of the HGTV show, Holmes Family Rescue, will deliver Equip's Wednesday morning opening keynote address, sponsored by Kress. Women's Leadership Reception Speaker. Susan Packard - a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC, and Food Network, Packard will keynote the Women's Leadership Reception on Thursday afternoon, which is sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne and Hunter/FX Luminaire. Admittance included with Equip registration.

Susan Packard - a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC, and Food Network, Packard will keynote the Women's Leadership Reception on Thursday afternoon, which is sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne and Hunter/FX Luminaire. Admittance included with Equip registration. New closing party. On Thursday evening of the show, October 22, attendees will take over Old Forester's Paristown Hall and the surrounding block for a new Equip event: the Paristown Block Party, sponsored by Gravely. There will be great music from Kentuckiana's popular all-genre cover band, the Juicebox Heroes, and attendees can network while enjoying local fare and an exclusive tasting of the official show bourbon.

Admittance to Tree Care arena, the keynote address, Dealer Boot Camp, the Women's Leadership Reception and closing party included with Equip registration. Equip Academy and the Dealer Breakfast require separate registration fees.

Attendees can register for Equip at the early bird price of only $30 through September 10, 2026. Ticket prices go to $60 on September 11, 2026, and to $120 on October 20, 2026.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Each year, award-winning Equip draws thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers to see the latest equipment, connect with each other, and learn from the most innovative and successful leaders in their industry.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, biannually moving between Louisville and Orlando. Equip will be held in Orlando in 2029 and 2031 and will be held in Louisville in 2030 and every other year thereafter.

Photos for download: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/cxbplrbvh7yd73oajc1mn/ALh6DUlx1bf8oFn_tTUYwOw?rlkey=aqxh43fyqhsq2i4c0se76zsm5&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition