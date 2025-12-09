Equip Exposition Introduces a New Attendee Experience for 2026: A Closing Party at Louisville's Paristown Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, announces an exciting new addition to the 2026 show, slated for Oct. 20-23: a closing party at Paristown Point Thursday, Oct. 22, one of Louisville's most dynamic new developments and a historic district.

“This closing party has something for everyone,” said Kris Kiser, President of OPEI. “It’s an opportunity to get together with friends you brought and people you met at Equip in a relaxed environment and build on those connections made on the show floor.”

The new closing event is designed as a relaxed, open-air opportunity for attendees to unwind, connect, and celebrate the close of the industry's largest gathering. The celebration will feature live music in the Old Forester Paristown Hall, food vendors from across Louisville, outdoor gathering spaces, and a distinctly local experience curated specifically for Equip attendees.

"This closing party has something for everyone," said Kris Kiser, President of OPEI. "It's an opportunity to get together with friends you brought and people you met at Equip in a relaxed environment and build on those connections made on the show floor."

A highlight of the evening will be a special bourbon tasting hosted by Uncle Boojie's Distilling Co., offering attendees an authentic, on-site barrel tasting experience. Uncle Boojie's will also serve as the official show bourbon for Equip Exposition 2026. Attendees can sample the bourbon at the show, then enjoy full pours — and even purchase a bottle to take home — during the Thursday night event.

Kiser added: "We're constantly listening to attendees and remaking the show to give them what they ask for: more opportunities for peer-to-peer engagement and to learn from one another. This is a brand-new opportunity for attendees to experience one of Louisville's unique, historic places."

As previously announced, Equip Exposition will remain in Louisville during the Kentucky Exposition Center's renovation planning window, with the show committed to the city for both 2026 and 2027. New programming and attendee experiences will continue to enhance the show's value for all audiences.

Also coming in 2026, Equip will launch several new and returning features designed to deliver an epic experience, including new events, education, and networking opportunities:

Dealer Breakfast Returns — A refreshed version of the popular Wednesday morning Dealer Breakfast returns, offering an exclusive networking opportunity ahead of the dealer-only show floor hours.

Opening Reception at Churchill Downs — Tuesday night kicks off at the iconic First Turn Club at Churchill Downs, offering a uniquely Kentucky welcome experience.

Wednesday Night Concert at 4th Street Live! — Equip brings back a high-energy nighttime concert in one of Louisville's premier entertainment districts.

Expanded Pro Education Series — More advanced education for landscapers, hardscapers, outdoor power equipment dealers, and service professionals.

More Education in tree care, irrigation, and other new business segments — Responding to demand, Equip will offer new in-depth sessions tailored to these fast-growing sectors.

Attendees are encouraged to register now to secure Super Early Bird pricing — the lowest rates available for 2026. Visit www.EquipExposition.com to register today.

For more information about Paristown Point, visit www.paristown.com.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com .

SOURCE Equip Exposition