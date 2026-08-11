Equip Exposition Nominated in Three Gold 100 Award Categories

Award-Winning Trade Show for Landscapers, Contractors, Dealers & Outdoor

Power Equipment Manufacturers Singled Out Again for Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the industry's largest trade show and educational event for landscapers, contractors, dealers, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers, was recently named a finalist in three categories for Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Grand Awards: "The Marketing Genius Award," "The Best Attendee Acquisition Model," and "The Stickiest Show Floor in 2025."

“Nowhere else can you see all the industry’s technology in one place. The most efficient way to see the latest innovations is to come to Equip— from the latest smart technologies for outdoor power equipment to developments in hardscape, irrigation, safety and more,” Kiser says.

"TSE's Gold 100 awards recognize the best trade shows in the country and these nominations are a testament to the hard work our team puts in to deliver gold-standard programing and events for our attendees and exhibitors," says Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "We work year-round to make Equip impactful and welcoming--and most importantly deliver real-world business results for everyone who attends."

Since OPEI took management of the trade show in-house and rebranded it in 2022, Equip has been nominated for 16 Grand Awards, and has brought home trophies for "The Greatest Trade Show of 2024," the "Against All Odds Award," the "Most Innovative Show" and "Best New Idea."

For the fifth year in a row, Equip's trade show floor sold out months ahead of the show with available exhibit space selling out at earlier dates every year. As the fifth largest trade show in the U.S., Equip drew 30,000 registered contractors, dealers and manufacturers last year to its 1.2 million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space. Last year the show grew its landscaper attendance by 12 percent and dealer attendance by 17 percent.

This year Equip Exposition will be held October 20-23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, biannually moving between Louisville and Orlando. Equip will be held in Orlando in 2029 and 2031 and will be held in Louisville in 2030 and every other year thereafter.

"Nowhere else can you see all the industry's technology in one place. The most efficient way to see the latest innovations is to come to Equip— from the latest smart technologies for outdoor power equipment to developments in hardscape, irrigation, safety and more," Kiser says.

In the show's unique 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, attendees can "get their hands dirty" by mowing, mulching, cutting, chopping, digging, driving and more with the latest, most cutting-edge equipment. They can also get behind the wheel and try out the latest four-wheel workhorses on the UTV Test Track which offers a track with mud, rocks and curves.

Equip also gives its attendees a unique platform to learn from each other through peer to-peer networking events and classroom, training and education sessions. A new education offering called Equip Academy will send workshop content home with attendees and expand what they can learn exponentially.

Event registration also includes a Tuesday opening Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs sponsored by Caterpillar, a Wednesday Fourth Street Live! Concert downtown sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council, and a Thursday closing Paristown Block Party at Old Forester's Paristown Hall and the surrounding block sponsored by Gravely.

Trade Show Executive's prestigious Gold 100 Awards & Summit recognizes the top trade shows held in the U.S. and offers associations and independent show organizers an opportunity to highlight their achievements. The awards will be presented in Palos Verdes, CA, at a Summit being held September 22-24.

Register for Equip at the early bird price of only $30 through September 10, 2026. Ticket prices go to $60 on September 11, 2026, and to $120 on October 20, 2026. Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Photos for download here.

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition