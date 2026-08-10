Landscapers: Grow Your Skills. Strengthen Your Team. Build Your Business

Professional Education, Hands-On Equipment Demonstrations and Networking Offered in Spanish and English

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every successful landscaping business is built on skilled people, strong leadership and the right equipment. This October, landscape professionals from across North America will gather at Equip Exposition to sharpen their skills, discover new ideas and connect with others who share their passion for the green industry.

A number of technical turfgrass management courses will be taught in Spanish by Dr. Manuel Chavarria, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. "My classes are designed to give landscapers practical, hands-on knowledge they can apply immediately," said Dr. Chavarria. "The goal is to help professionals manage turfgrass more efficiently, save time and money, and deliver better results."

Held October 20–23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Equip Exposition is the largest international trade show for landscaping, outdoor living and outdoor power equipment. The event welcomes landscape business owners, supervisors, crew leaders and field employees who want to invest in their careers and the future of their businesses.

Recognizing the important role that Spanish-speaking professionals play throughout the landscaping industry, Equip will once again offer a growing selection of educational sessions presented in Spanish, making it easier for attendees to learn directly from respected industry experts.

"Landscaping is powered by hardworking professionals from many cultures and communities," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "Equip Exposition is designed to help every landscape professional develop new skills, discover innovative equipment, build valuable relationships and return home with practical ideas that strengthen their businesses."

Attendees can:

Experience the newest outdoor power equipment through live demonstrations.

Compare products from hundreds of manufacturers in one place.

Learn practical business and leadership skills.

Discover techniques that improve efficiency, quality and profitability.

Connect with landscape professionals from across the United States and around the world.

Education Available in Spanish

Spanish-language educational opportunities include:

From Worker to Leader: Developing Your Foreman

Presented by Armando Actis, Equipment Manager for Landscape Illinois and Certified Landscaping Technician Judge

Wednesday: 2:00–3:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:30–11:00 a.m.

Pre-registration required.

This interactive workshop helps experienced crew members successfully transition into leadership roles. Participants learn how to motivate employees, communicate effectively, manage former coworkers, solve everyday challenges and lead productive crews while maintaining strong customer relationships.

Also offered in Spanish are technical turfgrass management courses led by Dr. Manuel Chavarria, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, covering:

Turfgrass cultural practices

Irrigation water management

Weed management

Integrated pest management

"My classes are designed to give landscapers practical, hands-on knowledge they can apply immediately," said Dr. Chavarria. "The goal is to help professionals manage turfgrass more efficiently, save time and money, and deliver better results for their customers."

An Event Built for the Entire Industry

In addition to dozens of educational sessions, Equip Exposition offers keynote speakers, networking events, business education and the industry's largest hands-on Outdoor Demo Yard, where attendees can operate the newest equipment before making purchasing decisions.

Spanish-language sessions are easy to identify through the "Taught in Spanish" education track on the Equip Exposition website and mobile app.

Whether you're building your first crew, leading an established team or growing your business, Equip Exposition offers valuable education, meaningful connections and practical ideas to help you succeed.

The registration fee to attend Equip is only $30 through September 10, 2026 and registration includes the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, where landscape contractors can test drive the latest equipment, entertainment offerings, admittance to the keynote speaker, access to the trade show floor of the KEC and more.

Education sessions are an additional cost and can be reserved for an individual fee or through an Equip Academy pass for $170.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Held in Louisville, Kentucky, Equip is one of the largest trade shows in the United States and nearly 30,000 people attended last year's show, which was a new attendance record.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, biannually moving between Louisville and Orlando. Equip will be held in Orlando in 2029 and 2031 and will be held in Louisville in 2030 and every other year thereafter.

Equip Expo Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ysyuybk2j3di0kf8xio4b/AK-KO02tcEkUtBVjNFcm3ZA?rlkey=3anjati61e8bwpvnkrijqjqg2&dl=0

Embeddable Video: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition