Equip Your Team With Advanced Cross-Cultural Knowledge To Elevate Brand Resonance

The growth of the polycultural mainstream has changed our consumer spectrum and this has been further impacted by the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and racial injustice in the U.S. As such, today more than ever, marketers need an efficient way to develop integrated strategies and communications that effectively connect with today's diverse audiences. As a solution, Culturati has continued to bring thought leadership to the industry with the 2020 edition of The Cultural Mosaic 2.0 © syndicated report. Aside from updated and new cultural attitudes, shopper behavior and media insights, it provides trended data to 2017 which helps to truly understand the evolution in our U.S. marketplace. The report pays special attention to cultural mindsets and social values that impact consumer, shopper, and media behaviors.

The Cultural Mosaic 2.0© delivers breakthrough knowledge to help marketers achieve greater efficiencies by understanding today's polycultural mainstream America. It uncovers "connective tissue" (universal themes) across cultural cohorts (Non-Hispanic Whites, Hispanics, Black Americans, Asians) as well as cultural nuances that uncover opportunities for more successful targeted initiatives.

The report quantifies the cultural influence across cultural groups as well as the reach of targeted initiatives on mainstream America. It also offers a breakthrough and updated macro segmentation of the total U.S. and micro-segmentations for Hispanic, Black Americans, and Asians.

"The Cultural Mosaic 2.0© simplifies today's consumer landscape and provides cultural intelligence for reaching greater effectiveness and efficiencies in marketing investments," explains Culturati's CIO, Marissa Romero-Martin. "We are very excited to share our 2020 update as a way for Culturati to continue to provide valuable and relevant insights for today's marketplace. This breakthrough information will provide marketers with completely data-driven frameworks and advanced cross-cultural insights that can be leveraged across touchpoints to build meaningful connections between people and brands," she continues.

The Cultural Mosaic 2.0© Achieving Greater Resonance in Today's Polycultural Mainstream syndicated report (N=5,000) and typing tools are now available. Contact us to learn how it can propel your business forward.

Culturati is a cross-cultural market research and consulting firm. Its commitment to bringing thought leadership to the industry is redefining today's total polycultural marketplace and texturizing the meaning of monoculturalism, biculturalism and polyculturalism across consumer segments. Since 2004, Culturati has helped many Fortune 100 companies uncover consumer insights with business understanding and cultural sensitivity that inspires meaningful connections between people and brands.

