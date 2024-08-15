equipifi Unveils Fully Hybrid Agenda for Annual BNPL Summit

Insights & Innovation in BNPL returns in October 2024 with sessions from industry thought leaders, executives from major financial institutions, and the former Head of Innovation at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform helping banks and credit unions bring financial flexibility to their account holders, released the agenda for its annual event today. This year, Insights and Innovation in BNPL (BNPL Summit) will be fully hybrid with a mixture of pre-recorded, streamed, and live content designed to maximize accessibility as well as collaboration among financial institutions. Participants can attend in person in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6 and virtually for a one-hour digital summit on October 16.

The newly released 2024 agenda features a range of panels and sessions addressing BNPL regulatory insights, user experience optimization, financial institution use cases, and more.

The newly released 2024 agenda features a range of panels and sessions addressing BNPL regulatory insights, user experience optimization, financial institution use cases, and more. Notable presenters and panelists include:





Ron Shevlin , Chief Research Officer of Cornerstone Advisors (Keynote)

, Chief Research Officer of Cornerstone Advisors (Keynote) Tansley Stearns , president and ceo of Community Financial Credit Union

, president and ceo of Community Financial Credit Union Paul Watkins , former Head of the Office of Innovation at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

"Having come to life during the Great Depression, credit unions play a special role in navigating the toughest financial environments," said Tansley Stearns, president & ceo of Community Financial Credit Union. "Our credit union shapes options through our CloseEnuff™ suite of solutions to navigate inflationary pressures. As a movement we have an opportunity to lift some of that burden and choices like BNPL ensure our members can focus on their impossible dreams."

"equipifi's mission is to help usher forth the best BNPL solution for consumers during a time in which their needs and behaviors are changing," said Bryce Deeney, CEO and co-founder of equipifi. "Partnerships with financial institutions that are deeply connected with their community are key to our success. Events like this are a reminder of how incredible it is to be serving in this space."

BNPL has grown rapidly as a service from financial institutions, dozens of which have taken their own solutions live to their account holders this year. To date, over three million consumers in the US have access to BNPL from their community financial institution, a growth driven by credit unions. 20 percent of credit union CEOs reported that they were planning on adding BNPL capabilities in the next two years.

This is equipifi's second BNPL Summit and the first time the event has been offered in a fully hybrid format. To register or to learn more about the event, visit www.equipifi.com/insights-and-innovation-registration-2024 .

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for financial institutions in the United States. This is a white label solution designed to align with consumer purchase habits, payment preferences, and financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with leading banking cores and digital banking platforms to deepen cardholder engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com .

About Insights and Innovation in BNPL (BNPL Summit)

equipifi's BNPL Summit is an annual exclusive event for banks and credit unions unlocking their own solution for their account holders. Featuring industry research, best practices from financial institutions, and equipifi's proprietary insights, the BNPL Summit is designed to make the most relevant content accessible to attendees. To register for or to learn more about the event, visit www.equipifi.com/insights-and-innovation-registration-2024 .

