Equipment & Machinery from Boeing 747 Fuselage Manufacturing Facility to be Sold in Auction

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAR Group USA Inc. will be hosting an online auction to liquidate surplus industrial assets from Triumph Aerostructures LLC. Triumph Aerostructures will be closing two of their manufacturing facilities located in Hawthorne and Torrance, California. Triumph; whose headquarters are in Pennsylvania plans to cease operations in these facilities by December 6th, 2019. This is the first of multiple liquidations that will be hosted by RAAR Group on Aucto.com.

The auction is being held by RAAR Group USA, Inc. RAAR Group is a reseller of used industrial equipment through both online and onsite auctions as well as an exporter of goods and commodities. Prospective buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting Rick Schotts at (310) 487-3800 or visiting the sale page at www.aucto.com/10515.

The first auction in a series of sales will consist of over 200 lots, containing items ranging from heavy-duty forklifts, overhead cranes, CNC machining centers, and MRO materials. Online bidding for the upcoming auction is provided by Aucto.com.

Featured Equipment Includes:

(2) Cincinnati Milacron 5-Axis 2 Spindle Gantry Mill

(2) MTorres MGP-1910-211 Stringer Drill System

Cincinnati 3FL 3/8x25' Shear

3FL 3/8x25' Shear Cincinnati 400H 30' Hydraulic Press Brake

400H 30' Hydraulic Press Brake SYNAPS Press 3/ 38K Rivet System

Rivet System Mag Skin Trim & Drill System with CNA Pogo System

(2) Gemcor CNC Horizontal Drill w/ 2-Axis Positioner

(5+) Overhead Cranes

Storage Racking- 20,000+ Capacity

Tooling Cabinets

(4+) Heavy Duty Forklifts (up to 25,000LB)

General Shop Equipment & Tooling

Plant Support (Air Compressors, Containers)

And More

Auction End Date: November 20th at 1:00 PM PST.

Asset Locations: 640 Alaska Ave. Torrance, CA and 3901 Jack Northrop Ave. Hawthorne CA

Viewing Dates: From November 1st -19th, 2019 By Appointment Only

Where: Register and Bid Online via Aucto.com

For more auction details please visit www.aucto.com/10515

About Aucto

Aucto.com is an online industrial auction platform where businesses can liquidate surplus and used industrial parts and equipment. The platform provides sellers with a global industrial buyer market and buyers with access to a massive inventory of industrial equipment sold at liquidation pricing

CONTACT INFORMATION



Aucto.com

Seller Support

1 (844) 326-7339

support@aucto.com

RAAR Group USA Inc.

Rick Schotts

President

(310) 487-3800

rick.raargroup@gmail

