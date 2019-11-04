Equipment & Machinery from Boeing 747 Fuselage Manufacturing Facility to be Sold in Auction
Complete liquidation of Triumph Aerostructures LLC manufacturing facility. Assets to be sold in an online auction starting November 20th at 1:00 PM PST on Aucto.com.
TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAR Group USA Inc. will be hosting an online auction to liquidate surplus industrial assets from Triumph Aerostructures LLC. Triumph Aerostructures will be closing two of their manufacturing facilities located in Hawthorne and Torrance, California. Triumph; whose headquarters are in Pennsylvania plans to cease operations in these facilities by December 6th, 2019. This is the first of multiple liquidations that will be hosted by RAAR Group on Aucto.com.
The auction is being held by RAAR Group USA, Inc. RAAR Group is a reseller of used industrial equipment through both online and onsite auctions as well as an exporter of goods and commodities. Prospective buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting Rick Schotts at (310) 487-3800 or visiting the sale page at www.aucto.com/10515.
The first auction in a series of sales will consist of over 200 lots, containing items ranging from heavy-duty forklifts, overhead cranes, CNC machining centers, and MRO materials. Online bidding for the upcoming auction is provided by Aucto.com.
Featured Equipment Includes:
- (2) Cincinnati Milacron 5-Axis 2 Spindle Gantry Mill
- (2) MTorres MGP-1910-211 Stringer Drill System
- Cincinnati 3FL 3/8x25' Shear
- Cincinnati 400H 30' Hydraulic Press Brake
- SYNAPS Press 3/38K Rivet System
- Mag Skin Trim & Drill System with CNA Pogo System
- (2) Gemcor CNC Horizontal Drill w/ 2-Axis Positioner
- (5+) Overhead Cranes
- Storage Racking- 20,000+ Capacity
- Tooling Cabinets
- (4+) Heavy Duty Forklifts (up to 25,000LB)
- General Shop Equipment & Tooling
- Plant Support (Air Compressors, Containers)
- And More
Auction End Date: November 20th at 1:00 PM PST.
Asset Locations: 640 Alaska Ave. Torrance, CA and 3901 Jack Northrop Ave. Hawthorne CA
Viewing Dates: From November 1st -19th, 2019 By Appointment Only
Where: Register and Bid Online via Aucto.com
For more auction details please visit www.aucto.com/10515
CONTACT INFORMATION
Aucto.com
Seller Support
1 (844) 326-7339
support@aucto.com
RAAR Group USA Inc.
Rick Schotts
President
(310) 487-3800
rick.raargroup@gmail
SOURCE Aucto
