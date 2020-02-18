Equipment & Machinery From Navajo Generating Station to be Sold in Auction

PAGE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on February 26th, 2020, equipment and machinery will be sold from the Navajo Generating Station, a 2250 MW coal-fired power plant located in Page, Arizona. All equipment will be sold in a two-day online auction. Interested buyers must register to bid online on www.aucto.com.

The Navajo Generating Station is one of the largest coal power plants in North America. This sale will provide buyers a chance to purchase equipment, machinery, and tools that can be reused in the power generating sector as well as in broader industry.

The auction is being conducted by NRI Industrial Sales, a company specializing in the marketing and sale of industrial equipment. Buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting NRI Industrial at auctions@nri-isd.com or 1-855-550-7745. All inspections are strictly by appointment only.

To view the Day #1 auction catalog, click here.

Day #1 Featured Lots Include:

Large inventory of hand tools, power tools

Maintenance shop equipment

Metalworking equipment

Rail yard equipment

To view the Day #2 auction catalog, click here.

Day #2 Featured Lots Include:

MRO, Spare Parts

General Shop Equipment

Tool Cabinets with Contents

Pallet Racking

Weld Shop Equipment

About Aucto.com

Aucto.com is an online industrial auction platform where businesses can liquidate surplus and used industrial parts and equipment. The platform provides sellers with a global industrial buyer market and buyers with access to a massive inventory of industrial equipment sold at liquidation pricing.

About NRI Industrial Sales, Inc.

NRI Industrial provides businesses with solutions to help them recover capital from used and surplus assets. Past clients include a range of companies and organizations, including but not limited to energy and utility providers, government agencies, and municipalities, as well as food processing, pulp and paper, manufacturing, and other industrial-sector companies. Services offered include decommissioning and salvage, auction and liquidations, equipment purchasing and disposition, as well as consignment-based sales. Visit www.nrisolutions.com for more information.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Aucto.com

Seller Support

1-844-326-7339

support@aucto.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE AUCTION, PLEASE CONTACT THE SELLER:

NRI Industrial Sales, Inc.

Auctions Department

+1 (855) 550-7745

auctions@nriparts.com

Aucto.com

Support@aucto.com

1-844-326-7305

SOURCE Aucto

Related Links

aucto.com

