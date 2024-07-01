Equipment Controls Acquires Tri-State Meter and Regulator Service, Inc

Two Companies Merge Creating Unparalleled Service and Innovation in the Natural Gas Industry

NORCROSS, Ga., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment Controls Company (ECCO), a leading provider of natural gas measurement and control products and solutions, is pleased to announce a landmark acquisition of Tri-State Meter and Regulator Service, Inc., a leading distribution and service center for the natural gas industry. Effective June 28, 2024; this acquisition marks a significant milestone promising enhanced capabilities, increased efficiencies, and a stronger commitment to sustainable energy practices.

This acquisition provides both ECCO and Tri-State, an opportunity to deliver unparalleled service and value to their customers. Tri-State will continue to provide the products and services their customers have come to rely on, backed by ECCO's extensive distribution network and cutting-edge technology.

"We're excited to welcome the Tri-State team to Equipment Controls," said Jeb Bell, President of Equipment Controls Company. "Tri-State has built its reputation on a foundation of exceptional service. Their motto, 'The Service Matters,' resonates with our values, and we're eager to extend that level of service to our customers."

Tri-State brings a unique service offering to ECCO, further expanding their commitment to providing innovative solutions. The addition of Tri-State's expertise in field services for natural gas and liquid management products, installation and testing, fabrication and design, and leak surveys will allow ECCO to better service their customers.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

Expanded Reach and Capabilities: This acquisition will expand the geographic reach and operational capabilities of both companies, allowing for more comprehensive service coverage and enhanced reliability for customers. Increased Efficiencies: With a larger product offering and additional industry experts and professionals, this acquisition allows both companies to share insights to create greater efficiencies for their customers. Innovation and Sustainability: By integrating ECCO's innovative and sustainable energy solutions with Tri-State's energy management systems, both companies will be further positioned to help customers meet regulatory and environmental requirements.

"We look forward to our future with ECCO," said Paul Hayes, Tri-State's President, "Our shared vision and complementary strengths will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our customers and the natural gas industry as a whole."

ECCO will be keeping Tri-State's brand, team, offices, products, and service offerings; blending it with ECCO's team, culture, and innovative solutions, delivering an enhanced experience for all customers and employees.

Executive Statements:

About Equipment Controls Company: Since 1965, Equipment Controls Company has been focused on delivering innovative solutions driven by everyday challenges.

Headquartered in Norcross, GA, ECCO is one of the largest North American distributors of natural gas measurement, control, and data acquisition products and services. ECCO has you covered with warehouse/office locations in Indianapolis, IN, Sparta, MI, Sugar Land, TX, Sandy, UT, and Norcross, GA, with additional sales offices in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee and West Virginia. Equipmentcontrols.com

About Tri-State Metering and Regulators: Located in Memphis, TN, Tri-State Meter and Regulator Service is a family-owned business and a leading distribution and service center for natural gas and liquid management products. From installation to testing, we service the products we sell, and we stand behind our products and service. Tristatemeter.com

Our primary markets include natural gas utilities, transmission companies, and the commercial and industrial sectors.

For more information about the acquisition and future developments, please visit equipmentcontrols.com or contact Tod Bradley at [email protected]

Contact:

Equipment Controls Company

Tod Bradley

713-292-2625

[email protected]

SOURCE Equipment Controls Company