Equipment Dealers Association Honors Ferris® With Gold Level Award for Fourth Straight Year

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Equipment Dealers Association (EDA) awarded its Gold Level Award to Briggs & Stratton Corporation for its Ferris commercial mower products.

"The exceptionally high ratings in all categories affirm Ferris's commitment to providing extraordinary care to dealers and professionals," Dan Roche, marketing director — commercial products said. "Commercial landscapers expect high-quality, innovative mowers, parts and dealer support from Ferris. We are committed to caring about their needs by providing performance, productivity and durability."

This year, 2,516 individual dealer contacts from across the U.S. and 10 Canadian provinces participated in EDA's detailed dealer-manufacturer relations survey. Every year, dealers are asked to rate manufacturers on a scale of one to seven, one being extremely dissatisfied and seven being extremely satisfied. Some of the key categories dealers were asked to score were: product quality, parts availability, product technical support, manufacturer response to dealer needs/concerns, warranty payments, product availability, marketing and advertisement, support and return privileges, and overall satisfaction.

"We are really excited to see dealers take note of Ferris's ongoing commitment to enhancing its dealer support," said Roche.

EDA members recognize Ferris's exceptional product quality, saying they are more than satisfied with the performance and built-to-last construction in the parts quality category. A leader in suspension technology, Ferris's new ForeFront™ Suspension Technology is a natural evolution of independent suspension. The system utilizes four upper and lower control rods that ensure the front caster bearing remains vertical through the full range of travel. This controlled motion results in a smoother ride, more precise tracing of the terrain and an improved cut. This new, patent-pending design keeps Ferris on the leading edge of suspension technology for the outdoor power equipment market.

Ferris's industry-leading warranty also received recognition as EDA members noted improvement in warranty procedures and payments. Ferris products are backed by a 2+2 Year Limited Warranty. This simple warranty covers the unit for four (4) years or 500 hours. During the first two years, the unit is covered for unlimited hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, are covered for five (5) years.

Finally, respondents gave high marks for the overall support that Ferris provides, specifically, manufacturer response to dealer needs, communication with management, and marketing and advertising support. Ferris dealers have access to an interactive support page for 24/7 help. Persons interested in becoming a Ferris dealer can find more information by visiting ferrismowers.com, then clicking on the "Support" and "Become a Dealer" tabs.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

http://www.briggsandstratton.com

