Equipment Manufacturers Launch "I Make America Town Hall Tour"

The initiative, which is part of the AEM's grassroots advocacy campaign "I Make America," will feature a series of events at equipment manufacturing facilities across the country. At a time when too many of the policy debates that directly impact the future of the equipment manufacturing industry take place in Washington, D.C., AEM is bringing policy and industry experts to shop floors for engaging and productive discussions with the men and women who help make America. The goal is to engage with supporters and inspire to help move a pro-manufacturing agenda forward.

"From much-needed investment in infrastructure and continued regulatory reform to the future of free trade agreements and the long-term prosperity of agricultural communities, there are certainly enough issues at play to make the midterm elections critical to the future of manufacturing in this country," said AEM President Dennis Slater.

The "I Make America Town Hall Tour" will kick off on Thursday, May 17 at AGCO Corporation's manufacturing center in Jackson, MN with a discussion about the symbiotic relationship between the agriculture economy and the equipment manufacturing industry. From there it will move on to Doosan-Bobcat's production facility in Gwinner, ND and Terex's manufacturing plant in Redmond, WA.

Announced events:

Thursday, May 17 – Jackson, MN (AGCO Corporation)

– (AGCO Corporation) Thursday, August 16 – Gwinner, ND (Doosan-Bobcat)

– (Doosan-Bobcat) Thursday, September 20 – Redmond, WA (Terex Corporation)

"As the equipment manufacturing industry faces unexpected challenges and unprecedented opportunities in Washington, it is more important than ever that we actively engage our 40,000 grassroots supporters and empower them to support pro-manufacturing policies at the ballot box," said Kip Eideberg, AEM Vice President of Public Affairs and Advocacy.

About the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) – www.aem.org

AEM is the North American-based international trade group providing innovative business development resources to advance the off-road equipment manufacturing industry in the global marketplace. AEM membership comprises more than 950 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture, construction, forestry, mining and utility sectors worldwide. AEM is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with offices in the world capitals of Washington, D.C.; Ottawa, Canada; and Beijing, China.

