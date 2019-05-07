Equipment Trader Launches Mobile App with Market's Fastest Search

NORFOLK, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment Trader , a leading marketplace for industrial equipment with more than 115,000 listings for sale or rent, has introduced a mobile app enabling consumers to quickly search for construction, earthmoving, agricultural, lifting, forestry, mining, and industrial equipment and trailers from their smartphones and tablets. The app allows users to zero in on listings meeting their specific requirements with fewer clicks than other solutions, delivering faster search results with as few or as many filters as desired.

With the Equipment Trader app, users can:

Search by brand, category, dealer and location

Filter by segment (construction, farming, trailer, lifting, industrial, salvaged), price, rental, hours used, movement type (tracked or wheeled), size, new or used, tagline (financing available, auction item, new listing, etc.) and more

Sort results by nearest, newly listed, newest, oldest, price or premium

Save favorite listings, dealers and searches

Access saved listings across all devices

Email, call or text the dealer or independent seller directly from the app

More than 460 filters are available, from broad categories like tractors, excavators, bucket, forklifts, skid steers, loaders, utility trailers, cargo trailers, booms, scissor lifts and dump trailers to sub-categories within each segment. Users shopping for trailers, for example, can choose from more than 90 different types. Searches can also be performed by attachment type, by general categories such as lifting, and by industry, including agriculture, grounds care, asphalt/concrete/compaction, industrial, earthmoving, forestry, recycling and more.

The Equipment Trader app is available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads and Google Play for Android devices.

About Equipment Trader

Equipment Trader, a division of Trader Interactive, is a leading marketplace for construction, earthmoving, agricultural, lifting, forestry, mining, and industrial equipment and trailers. With over 800,000 monthly unique visitors, the service also provides a range of innovative tools to help manufacturers and dealers generate customer connections, drive sales and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.EquipmentTrader.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence on an innovative cloud platform, the company's innovative digital solutions improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees around the world by intuitively and seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive powers lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.traderinteractive.com .

