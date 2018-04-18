Equipment Wholesale Stocks' Research Reports Released on MSC Industrial Direct, W.W. Grainger, Wesco Aircraft, and WESCO

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on MSM, GWW, WAIR, and WCC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Featured today on WallStEquities.com is the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry, which distributes machinery and equipment used in manufacturing, oil and gas exploration and production, and warehousing. Stocks under evaluation this morning are: MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM), W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW), Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WAIR), and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

MSC Industrial Direct

Melville, New York headquartered MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.23% lower at $89.30 with a total trading volume of 422,906 shares. The stock is trading above their 200-day moving average by 7.36%. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the US, Canada, and the UK, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.94.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $107 per share.

On April 05th, 2018, MSC Industrial Supply Co., a subsidiary of MSC Industrial Direct, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.58 per share. The $0.58 dividend is payable on May 01st, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 17th, 2018. The ex-dividend date is April 16th, 2018.

W.W. Grainger

Shares in Lake Forest, Illinois-based W.W. Grainger Inc. ended at $283.55, down slightly by 0.20% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 716,803 shares. The Company's shares have gained 22.32% in the previous three months and 27.17% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.67% above its 50-day moving average and 31.52% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of W.W. Grainger, which distributes MRO supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, have an RSI of 51.86.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Goldman resumed its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 02nd, 2018, W.W. Grainger announced that it has appointed Thomas Okray as Senior Vice President and CFO, effective May 02nd, 2018. Mr. Okray will succeed Ron Jadin who, as previously announced, will retire after 20 years with the Company, 10 of which as Senior Vice President and CFO. In addition, Joseph High has decided to retire as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings

Valencia, California headquartered Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.94% higher at $10.70. A total volume of 660,979 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 607,700 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.63% in the past month and 44.59% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 14.40% and 21.11% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Wesco Aircraft, which distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally, have an RSI of 66.68.

WESCO International

On Tuesday, shares in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered WESCO International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 291,615 shares. The stock finished 0.40% lower at $62.60. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.86%. Furthermore, shares of WESCO, which distributes electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally, have an RSI of 49.72.

