Equipmentfacts Provides Online Bidding for Ed's Machinery Auction Featuring Agricultural Equipment & Attachments

Ed's Machinery began running inventory and consignment auctions in 2003, drawing hundreds of local and online bidders. In addition to these huge auctions, the company sells used agricultural and construction equipment, as well as trucks and trailers, at retail and wholesale. Ed's Machinery recently began using Equipmentfacts as its exclusive online bidding solution. Equipmentfacts extends the reach of live and local auctions to a global audience of bidders who are able to submit bids via computer or mobile device.

Ed's Machinery promoted its most recent auction with a two-page ad in the TractorHouse publication, with the equipment also featured at the top of search results on TractorHouse.com, garnering the company nearly 1 million impressions on the auction assets prior to sale. "The exposure through TractorHouse is key, and we get a lot of calls, online traffic, and attention from people who might not have otherwise found our auction from the exposure," says Ed Lynn Good, sales manager at Ed's Machinery.

On auction day, Ed's Machinery's website (hosted by TractorHouse) showcased the live auction with video, audio, and online bidding supported by Equipmentfacts, leading to more than 2,000 sessions on the site. "I was impressed with the amount of online activity we received from Equipmentfacts, especially with the high-dollar equipment," notes Good. "There were two items, in particular—a Kinze 4900 planter that brought in $108,500 and a Case IH 7140 that brought in $162,000 online—that were a great return."

Ed's Machinery consignment and inventory reduction auction will occur on December 13th, 2019. Interested in levering Equipmentfacts for your next live sale? Learn more at Equipmentfacts.com or by calling (908) 788-2025.

About Equipmentfacts

Equipmentfacts offers live-stream auction broadcasts, online bidding, advertising, and auction and bidder management solutions for a global user base of auctioneers specializing in equipment and trucks. As a product of Sandhills Global, Equipmentfacts is backed by extensive experience, a global product portfolio, print and online market exposure, a substantial technical infrastructure, and industry-leading customer service.

