Equipmentfacts to Provide Online Bidding for Deanco's Huge 2-Day Public Auction This Week

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipmentfacts is providing online bidding services for Deanco Auction Company in a huge two-day public auction being held November 20th and 21st in Philadelphia, Mississippi. Pre-bidding through Equipmentfacts is currently open, enabling the auction to accept bids from anywhere in the world ahead of the live sale.

The first day of the two-day auction, on Wednesday, November 20th, will consist of a two-ring sale. One ring will feature a range of agricultural equipment and heavy machinery, including truck tractors, farm tractors, heavy-duty trucks, dump trucks, pickups, specialty trucks, trailers, and ATVs, among other vehicles and attachments. The second ring will include cattle equipment, ag attachments, and related equipment for sale.

On Thursday, November 21st, the auction will continue with a focus on construction equipment. Assets for sale will include dozers, hydraulic excavators, motor graders, loader backhoes, trenchers, asphalt and compaction equipment, and forklifts. Compact equipment such as mini excavators and skid steers loaders will also be up for auction, as will water trucks, fuel and lube trucks, and service trucks, plus related attachments and many miscellaneous items for use in the construction, paving, landscaping, and forestry industries.

About Equipmentfacts

Equipmentfacts offers live-stream auction broadcasts, online bidding, advertising, and auction and bidder management solutions for a global user base of auctioneers specializing in equipment and trucks. As a product of Sandhills Global, Equipmentfacts is backed by extensive experience, a global product portfolio, print and online market exposure, a substantial technical infrastructure, and industry-leading customer service.

About Deanco Auction Co.

Deanco Auction is a nationally accredited auction company with over 85 years of combined auction experience. The company was founded on principles such as hard work, honesty, and integrity—principles that remain as the cornerstone of who and what we are. We specialize in a wide variety of auctions including heavy construction equipment, heavy-duty trucks and trailers, farming equipment, automobiles, and more.

