EquipmentShare Employees Raise $5,300 to Support Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention in October

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipmentShare, a construction technology company, is proud to announce a $5,300 gift raised by employees in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Half of the gift will be dedicated to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will receive the other half to support MU Health Care's mobile mammography van.

"Breast cancer does not have a type or target; it can happen to any of us," said Danielle Schlacks, a member of the executive leadership team at EquipmentShare. "Like so many others, our EquipmentShare team members have personally experienced the devastation caused by this disease. Through this gift, we can honor the loved ones we've lost, those who have defeated the disease and those who are still battling it. More awareness and funding is needed to support research and programs that can help save lives."

NBCF's mission is to help women diagnosed with breast cancer by providing early detection programs, support services, education and inspiration. Through these services, which include mammograms, retreats, support groups and care packages, and, in some cases, even financial assistance for patients, NBCF breaks down barriers for patients in the complex cancer care system. NBCF also partners with facilities across the country to offer its National Mammography Program, which provides preventive screenings and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured or underinsured patients. EquipmentShare's gift will support NBCF's programs and services that directly help women navigate their breast cancer diagnosis.

MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Breast Center is accredited as a cancer provider by the American College of Surgeons. The Center's breast program is also a National Accredited Breast Program, meaning it meets all national guidelines and quality measures. The Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will use EquipmentShare's gift to maintain its mobile mammography van, or "mamm van," which serves 26 Missouri counties and has provided life-saving mammograms on the go to women throughout rural Missouri since 1992. See Ellis Fischel Cancer Center's response to the news of the donation in this video.

"Preventive services like mammograms are absolutely vital to the survival rate of rural Missourians diagnosed with breast cancer," said Jeanette Linebaugh, who serves as the Senior Director of Ambulatory Care and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. "This gift from EquipmentShare will support the maintenance and service costs that help keep our mammography van in operation."

"As an equipment rental and tech company, we know how important it is to keep our customers' machines running," said Schlacks. "But the mamm van provides breast cancer screening services, so it's especially important that it's maintained and running at all times. It's more than just a piece of equipment or a van; it's a lifesaver."

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, EquipmentShare organized a day of breast cancer awareness activities in which employees across the country could donate $5 or more to wear pink at work on Friday, Oct. 16. Employees from various locations across the country together donated $2,650, which was then matched by the company, doubling the fundraising total.

As part of the day of awareness, EquipmentShare also transformed a small, one-person conference room at headquarters into a "Battle Breast Cancer Booth" where team members shared personal stories about their loved one's battles with breast cancer. Watch the video here.

"I wear pink for my mother," said EquipmentShare team member April Custard in the video. "Nine years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was treated with a lumpectomy and radiation, and she is now cancer-free."

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and early detection is key to surviving the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early and in the localized stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99 percent. There is currently no known cure for breast cancer, which makes early detection services all the more important. To learn more about breast cancer prevention and support research for a cure, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

"I had a friend who had a scare," said EquipmentShare team member Lindsey Pogue in the video. "We were all doing self-exams and checking (ourselves). We need to have so much more literature to educate people on what to really look for."

EquipmentShare's mission to help contractors build more efficiently is matched by its commitment to build and better the community. The company empowers team members to solve problems on the jobsite and in their neighborhoods, which recently earned EquipmentShare a Kindness in Business award from Missouri Business Alert. EquipmentShare was honored as a business exemplifying kindness in the community for a recent effort to feed those most affected by the pandemic. EquipmentShare's No Child Hungry program provided more than 45,000 meals to families and children in need of food and resources. The company, which now has more than 70 locations across the nation, continues to prioritize efforts to support and give back to their communities.

Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is dedicated to improving the way construction does business by partnering with customers to solve problems. Founded in 2015, EquipmentShare employs nearly 2,000 team members of diverse perspectives that push the boundaries of possibilities to create unparalleled customer value, support their communities and empower construction professionals to work more efficiently. To learn more about the company, visit equipmentshare.com.

