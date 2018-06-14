EquipmentWatch Launches New Tool for Fleet Managers with Internal Rental Centers

Creating rate group reports starts with a simple upload of a contractor's equipment fleet. During the upload, EquipmentWatch automatically classifies every asset by category, subtype, and size class. The Rate Group Report then calculates size class-specific charge rates by averaging ownership and operating costs for each of the uploaded models (as determined by the Internal Charge Rate product). The result is a summary schedule of rates that can be used across the organization for rental and estimation purposes. Rate accuracy can be improved by providing additional information around purchase prices, annual use hours, fuel costs, and more.

The new Rate Group Report has been made immediately available to subscribers of the "Small/Medium" or "Market Leader" EquipmentWatch plans. Other EquipmentWatch subscribers interested in adding Rate Groups to their existing plan can contact EquipmentWatch sales at 1-888-307-1713.

For additional information on EquipmentWatch, visit: https://equipmentwatch.com.

About EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in heavy construction research and serves more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction and lift-truck data. Its products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and disposal of equipment.

About Informa

EquipmentWatch is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

