EquipNet Raises Fund for Acquisition Strategy as Next Phase in Growth Plan

CANTON, Mass., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipNet Inc., the global leader in surplus asset management today announced that it has raised an acquisition fund to be used to acquire companies that meet its selection criteria.

"We have excelled at organically building our current infrastructure to deliver a best-in-class value proposition to our customer base," said Roger Gallo CEO of EquipNet. "The next phase in our growth plans include the strategic acquisition of select companies that compliment and diversify our existing operations."

EquipNet currently offers several hundred million dollars of laboratory instrumentation, manufacturing equipment, and industrial assets on the secondary market through its e-Commerce Marketplace (www.equipnet.com). The company also provides numerous surplus capital asset services that deliver maximum financial return while maintaining positive corporate image, adhering to safety standards, and contributing to sustainability initiatives. It will now actively seek to acquire operations that expand and/or offer value-added solutions connected to the vertical markets that it services.

About EquipNet-EquipNet is a global leader of surplus asset management solutions. It is recognized for its proprietary asset management platform, revolutionary industrial equipment marketplace and results-driven project management services. Clients include Fortune 500 multi-national corporations, leading regional manufacturers, financial institutions, and corporate renewal professionals.

