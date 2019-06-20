Equisoft Acquires Grendel Recognized for its Premier Wealth Management CRM Platform

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Global business-driven solution provider Equisoft is pleased to announce the acquisition of Grendel, a privately-owned US-based company offering an industry leading customer relationship management system (CRM) purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Terms of the transaction, which took effect on May 31, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in West Chester, PA, Grendel is a high-end development firm specializing in the financial services industry with a wide variety of industry connections and relationships.

Their flagship application suite Grendel is an advanced web-based and mobile practice management solution built for financial advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and their clients. Grendel's modules include exhaustive client information management, compliance management, wealth management, account aggregation, email and file archive, client portal, practice management tools, advanced analytics capabilities, and more.

According to a Celent report dated May 2018, Grendel ranks among the top technology vendors offering "premier CRM solutions for the North American wealth management market". Consulting firm Aite identified Grendel as a firm to "acquire and engage" with.

Facilitating an Integrated Technology Ecosystem

Featuring a strong lineup of integration partnerships with leading custodians and other third-party data providers, Grendel offers one of the most comprehensive CRM-centric systems available to advisors today. By leveraging the platform's integrations, advisors can manage client relationships, execute trades, handle compliance tasks, generate performance reports, and e-sign documents all in one place, which translates into great efficiency gains.

"Our team is thrilled to become part of Equisoft," said Aaron Guidotti, CEO of Grendel "and we couldn't be more excited as to what that means for our customers. Equisoft is a fast-growing global powerhouse – and the resulting combination of our respective platforms is an ecosystem unmatched in our industry. This is a win-win that will allow us to evolve while staying true to the mission that has guided us so far: making advisors' lives easier," concluded Guidotti.

A step further in Equisoft's growth strategy

"Grendel has a feature-rich, scalable CRM platform and a solid client base in the US," says Equisoft's CEO Luis Romero. "Their solution will be a great complement to our own CRM, which is more insurance focused, and their clients will in turn benefit from our broad suite of related products, such as WealthElements," added Romero.

This new acquisition advances Equisoft's growth strategy in the US and within the CRM and wealth technology verticals. The company has invested in expanding its solutions with several acquisitions in recent years, all of which are contributing to build end-to-end and seamless experiences for their clients in both the insurance and wealth management industries.

For more information about Grendel's CRM, visit www.grendel.com or contact George Guidotti at Grendel (888-824-4477) or Shawn Gillespie at Equisoft (888-989-3141, ext. 368).

About Grendel

Grendel is an online solution built specifically for financial professionals. The CRM component is the core to the larger wealth management platform that now includes compliance tools, trading, account aggregation, client portal, and more. Their customers include a wide variety of financial professionals including sole practitioners, broker-dealers, and RIAs.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and a growing team of over 400 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India, Equisoft helps financial institutions tackle any challenge in this new era of digital disruption.

