Equisoft continues its global expansion with new office in Colombia

From this second foothold in the region, Equisoft will grow its team to better serve its current customer base and will expand its operations, strengthening the company's position as a leader in digital transformation solutions within the financial services industry.

"There has been a recent upsurge in Latin America in investment from insurers, agencies and brokers in digital transformation projects and core capabilities, which was a major factor in our decision to expand our regional operations," said Mauricio Monroy, Equisoft Vice President, LATAM and Spain. "We are tremendously excited about this opportunity to grow and to use our new office in Colombia to give our customers the high quality of service they deserve."

The new office is located at calle 100 No. 8A - 37, Torre A Piso 5, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Equisoft also added its first European location this year, expanding global operations by acquiring the UK pension and investment management solutions provider Altus in the summer.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 220 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

SOURCE Equisoft