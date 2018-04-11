Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry

MONTREAL, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kronos Technologies, a frontrunner in the development of web and mobile applications for the investment and insurance sectors.

Kronos Technologies is best known for its cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) application, Kronos Finance, and financial needs analysis (FNA) tool, Kronos FNA. Both products feature unique functionalities, including the ability to import in-force insurance policies and investments from manufacturers and distribution back offices.

With a growing client base of over 12,000 users, Kronos Finance is a CRM designed specifically for investment and insurance professionals. The platform allows advisors, MGAs, as well as MFDA and IIROC dealers to centralize all the information related to their clients' insurance and investment holdings, providing powerful sales and compliance tools. Available as an add-on to Kronos Finance or as a stand-alone solution, Kronos FNA is a tool that helps financial professionals easily assess their clients' insurance and investment needs.

Complementary strengths

Equisoft and Kronos Technologies are fast-growing players that strongly believe in innovation to help their clients stay ahead of the curve. "This is really a situation where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts," claims Luis Romero, Equisoft Founder & CEO. "By bringing together our respective teams' skillsets and leveraging the complementarity of our offerings, we are convinced we can better serve our current and future clients in the insurance and wealth management sectors."

"Equisoft's global presence provides great opportunities for our CRM and Financial Needs Analysis tools, as well as our team," says François Levasseur, CEO of Kronos Technologies. "While we expect to increase our sales and marketing activities through Equisoft's worldwide network, our combined offering will facilitate a vertical integration among investment product manufacturers, insurance carriers, distributors, advisors and investors."

A more integrated offering

For its part, Equisoft is very excited by the addition of Kronos Technologies' CRM component to its product line. "We see immediate opportunities for our clients, with the prospect of extending our comprehensive insurance and wealth offerings to provide financial professionals with a single integrated tool," says Luis Romero. "We've always liked what Kronos did on the front end. They bring the missing pieces to our platforms. Their expertise will help Equisoft improve its user interfaces and overall user experience, and Kronos will gain international exposure through our client base in the USA and overseas. It's a win-win for both companies."

About Kronos Technologies

Founded in 2000, Kronos Technologies specializes in the development of web and mobile applications tailored to the needs of finance and insurance professionals. Its star products are Kronos Finance and Kronos FNA, two essential tools for driving efficiency and sales, and for facilitating compliance. Kronos Finance is the only tool in Canada to assist advisors in aggregating their client data, from multiple sources, in one centralized location. Kronos Technologies has a growing staff of some 60 specialized employees in its Quebec City and Toronto offices. For more information: kronostechnologies.com

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft offers advanced digital business solutions to its clients in the insurance and wealth management industries to support their growth. The firm develops and markets innovative front-end applications (InsuranceElements and WealthElements) featuring industry-leading user interfaces and state-of-the-art technology. In addition, Equisoft is an Oracle Insurance Policy Administration integration partner for some 20 carriers globally. To complete this unique offering, Equisoft brings extensive experience in data migration through its subsidiary Universal Conversion Technologies (UCT). Equisoft has a growing team of over 300 specialized resources based in the US, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India. Website: equisoft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equisoft-joins-forces-with-kronos-technologies-a-leader-in-crm-and-fna-products-for-the-financial-industry-300627628.html

SOURCE Equisoft