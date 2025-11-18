Equisoft Partners with Databricks to Accelerate Insurance Digital Transformation with AI-Ready Analytics Platform

The partnership combines Equisoft's deep life insurance expertise with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to reduce carriers' legacy costs while scaling advanced analytics and AI capabilities.

PHILADELPHIA and MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, announced today an ISV Built On partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Together, they create an integrated analytics platform that accelerates digital transformation for life insurance carriers. It will aim to respond to the industry's mounting pressure to modernize legacy systems while embracing artificial intelligence.

The partnership brings together Equisoft's three decades of life insurance domain expertise and pre-built insurance models with Databricks' industry-leading Data Intelligence Platform. The integrated solution addresses the critical challenge facing carriers who spend up to 70% of their IT budgets maintaining legacy systems while struggling to become AI-ready.

"By combining the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Equisoft's insurance-specific analytics capabilities, carriers can now access a governed, scalable platform that supports everything from basic dashboards to advanced machine learning and emerging agentic AI applications," said Ghassan Karam, AVP of Core Insurance, Equisoft. "This is valuable for insurance carriers managing multiple products, distribution channels, and regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions. With this solution, those carriers are quickly transformed into AI-capable enterprises without investing the time and resources needed to build their own custom solutions," mentioned Karam.

"Insurance carriers need to move beyond treating AI as a distant goal and focus on building the data foundations that make building and scaling AI possible," said Marcela Granados, Global Head of Insurance & Professional Services, Databricks. "Databricks Data Intelligence Platform empowers carriers to responsibly unlock the power of data and AI to drive modernization, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and deliver better outcomes for policyholders. By partnering with Databricks, Equisoft can accelerate innovation across the insurance ecosystem and enable data-driven transformation at scale — driving meaningful business outcomes while ensuring compliance with standards such as IFRS 17." added Granados.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 350 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, visit www.equisoft.com .

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.