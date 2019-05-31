Equisoft Takes Home Industry Service Provider of the Year Award

"It is the second time we have earned this distinction, the first being in 2016, but we're especially appreciative this year of all years, as we celebrate a quarter century in the financial technology business," says Luis Romero, Equisoft founder and CEO. "For 25 years now Equisoft has been developing specialized digital business solutions for financial advisors that leverage technology to drive growth. We are honored to be recognized for our achievements in the wealth industry and we look forward to continuing our innovative efforts in creating relevant solutions that add value," added Romero.

About Wealth Professional Canada

Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is the leading business magazine for the wealth management and financial advisory sector for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. WPC is complemented by daily news website WealthProfessional.ca featuring breaking news, an industry forum and exclusive multimedia content, as well as sister publication Life Health Professional (LHP). WPC and LHP are published by independent media company Key Media International.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and a growing team of over 400 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India, Equisoft helps financial institutions tackle any challenge in this new era of digital disruption. Website: equisoft.com

