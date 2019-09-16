Equisoft to share its blueprint for modernization success at InsureTech Connect

The Equisoft/Oracle workshop will feature industry analysts from America's leading firms, as well as clients from the top national insurance companies. Experts will include Deb Culliton , Vice President of Research and Consulting at Novarica, Tom Scales , Head of Americas, Life & Health Insurance at Celent, Russ Bostick , Managing Partner at MVP Advisory Group, Annalee Moore , AVP, Business Management Distribution Services at Sun Life Financial, Rob Johnson , Technology Director at State Farm, Chad Loomis , Business Delivery Executive at Nationwide, as well as Chris Moroz , data migration expert at Universal Conversion Technologies.

Valuable insights on going digital

During the workshop, top experts will share their latest insights and key learnings on how carriers can achieve a successful digital transformation. Topics will include hard-won modernization lessons, and how to accelerate the process and mitigate risk.

"Equisoft has a proven track record with digital transformation and insurance executives want to know more about how to make the most of modernizations," says Equisoft's CEO Luis Romero. "So, we plan on tackling many of the best practices we've developed for modernizing insurance systems, from data migration to PAS modernization. Also, we feel that having leading insurers talk about their challenges, successes and lessons learned in these areas will bring invaluable insights to all participants."

A well-rounded presentation

In addition to approaching many modernization challenges from a business perspective, Equisoft technology experts will also delve into some of the critical details that help ensure fast, low-risk implementations, simpler customizations and the lowest possible cost of ownership.

"With our end-to-end cloud solutions including the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform, and our data migration expertise, we touch on every aspect of the insurance value chain that relates to legacy system modernization," says Mark DePhillips, Equisoft Senior Vice President, USA. "Of course, we keep our eye on the prize, namely delivering a competitive edge by providing end-to-end digital enablement, while optimizing processes, facilitating compliance and improving speed-to-market lifecycles."

Media access to leading experts

All ITC participants are welcome to attend the workshop, to be held September 23, from 1pm to 5pm at the MGM Grand, Room 361 and 362, by confirming their presence. Most Equisoft spokespersons and workshop experts/panelists will be available for media interviews during and after the engagement. Please contact our media coordinator to schedule a meeting.

About InsureTech Connect

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry executives from across the globe. Founded by Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig, ITC is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from 60+ countries this year. InsureTech Connect 2019, presented by Oliver Wyman, will be held September 23-25, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For more information please visit: www.insuretechconnect.com

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and a growing team of over 400 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India, Equisoft helps financial institutions tackle any challenge in this new era of digital disruption. Website: equisoft.com

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equisoft.com/

