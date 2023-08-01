Equitable Announces Departure of Chief Risk Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank (together, "Equitable") announced that Chief Risk Officer Ron Tratch will be leaving Equitable as of August 31, 2023.

"Ron has been a valued member of Equitable's senior management team since he joined as Vice-President, Commercial Credit in 2011. He became Chief Risk Officer in January of 2015 and since that time has led the risk function on many successful initiatives that have contributed to our growth and success, including the ongoing advancement of the Bank's AIRB project for capital and risk management. We are grateful for his guidance and leadership and wish him well in the next chapter of his professional career," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Moor continued, "we're fortunate to have a strong Risk team at Equitable which will oversee all of our risks as we always have – prudently and effectively."

Equitable will be announcing the appointment of a new Chief Risk Officer in due course.

About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 543,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With over $108 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

