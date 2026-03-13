Equitable Bank highlights efforts towards strengthening Canada's economy and communities in 2025 Public Accountability Statement

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank today released its Public Accountability Statement (PAS) for fiscal 2025, highlighting its continued commitment to strengthening Canada by supporting greater competition in banking, bringing innovation and value to underserved customers, and focusing lending efforts on critical areas like affordable housing to help strengthen the economy.

"Canada is at a defining moment as we think about the economy and country we want to build for the future," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "As Canada's Challenger Bank, we believe we have a responsibility to play a meaningful role by strengthening competition in banking, delivering more accessible, affordable and innovative financial services, and investing in people and initiatives that help make Canada and the communities we serve stronger."

The Bank is proud to release its annual PAS that outlines its impact on Canadian communities and society at large, grounded in its five core values of respect, integrity, service, empowerment and agility.

Highlights for 2025 include:

Championing competition, innovation and inclusion – Continued its track record for fostering financial inclusion and competition by offering high-interest, no-fee everyday banking products to help more Canadians access an accessible and rewarding banking experience, including launching the Notice Savings Account in Québec in 2025

Continued its track record for fostering financial inclusion and competition by offering high-interest, no-fee everyday banking products to help more Canadians access an accessible and rewarding banking experience, including launching the Notice Savings Account in Québec in 2025 Contributing to affordable housing – Maintained its position as Canada's largest securitizer of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation-insured multi-unit residential loans, funding $3.5 billion in multi-unit residential properties across Canada as of 2025 to support housing density and supply through affordable, energy efficient and accessible housing

Maintained its position as Canada's largest securitizer of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation-insured multi-unit residential loans, funding $3.5 billion in multi-unit residential properties across Canada as of 2025 to support housing density and supply through affordable, energy efficient and accessible housing Championing small business owners and self-employed Canadians – Publicly launched the EQ Bank Business Banking platform, including its innovative high-interest and no monthly fees Business Account specifically designed to support the unique needs of entrepreneurs, while continuing to lend with a focus on self-employed Canadians who often face barriers in achieving aspirations for homeownership

– Publicly launched the EQ Bank Business Banking platform, including its innovative high-interest and no monthly fees Business Account specifically designed to support the unique needs of entrepreneurs, while continuing to lend with a focus on self-employed Canadians who often face barriers in achieving aspirations for homeownership Supporting Canadian seniors and near-retirees – Expanded access to reverse mortgages, giving this group a financial tool that offers greater flexibility and helps them remain in the communities that matter to them in retirement

– Expanded access to reverse mortgages, giving this group a financial tool that offers greater flexibility and helps them remain in the communities that matter to them in retirement Embedding inclusion into the employee experience – Advanced Employee Resource Groups as drivers of connection, engagement, and representation, including The Black Collective, the Green Team, the Indigenous ERG, Newcomers to Canada, PROUD, and Women in Tech

– Advanced Employee Resource Groups as drivers of connection, engagement, and representation, including The Black Collective, the Green Team, the Indigenous ERG, Newcomers to Canada, PROUD, and Women in Tech Expanding corporate citizenship – Contributed more than $1 million in donations and sponsorships that went to community partners including Madison Community Services, Fred Victor and the George Brown Foundation

Learn more about Equitable Bank's contributions to Canada's economy, communities and environment here.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 800,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB), a leading digital financial services company with $142 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2026). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Lemar Persaud

VP and Head of IR

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Equitable Bank