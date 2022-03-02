Equitable Bank increases prime rate

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rates by 25 basis points to 2.70% from 2.45%, effective March 3, 2022.

