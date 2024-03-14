Equitable Bank releases Public Accountability Statement and inaugural Sustainable Bond Framework

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, is pleased to issue its annual Public Accountability Statement (PAS) and inaugural Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework"). Both the PAS and new Framework reinforce Equitable Bank's ongoing commitment to improve communities, reduce environmental impact and provide Canadians with better banking options and more enriching futures.

"As Canada's Challenger Bank, we believe we're serving Canadians well by bringing more competition and innovation to an important sector of the economy," said Andrew Moor, president and chief executive officer. "We recognize that our broader accountabilities have expanded in tandem with our growth into Canada's seventh largest bank, and we're committed to living up to these responsibilities. I'm particularly pleased with the constructive role we're playing in helping address the current housing shortage."

Each year, Equitable Bank shares its PAS to outline positive contributions to Canadian communities and society at large. Key highlights from this year's PAS include:

Maintained a leading role in financing affordable housing by funding 185 multi-unit residential properties across Canada with total loans of $3.4 billion through various Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation affordable housing programs

with total loans of through various Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation affordable housing programs Supported Canada's growing senior and near-retiree population financially to age in place through a now $1.3 billion reverse mortgage business

growing senior and near-retiree population financially to age in place through a now reverse mortgage business Served over 400,000 Canadians with the award-winning EQ Bank digital platform in 2023, which offers everyday banking without fees, plus a competitive interest rate

Provided customers with an easy and seamless way to support their financial futures nationally through the launch of Banque EQ and Carte Banque EQ in Québec, alongside Canada's first fully digital First Home Savings Account

first fully digital First Home Savings Account Advanced inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility and anti-racism work in support of workforce engagement including championing Equitable Bank's six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), each of which presented individual three-year strategies

Inaugural Sustainable Bond Framework

Today's publication of the Framework enhances the Bank's commitment to contribute to a net zero transition for Canada and provide a service that is inclusive of all Canadians. Under the Framework, Equitable Bank can issue three types of bonds: green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds. In each case, proceeds of an issuance will be used to finance or refinance eligible green and/or social assets that meet Equitable Bank's Sustainable Bond Framework eligibility criteria. Eligible categories include green buildings, energy efficiency, social and affordable housing and access to essential services. The Framework was developed in alignment with international best practices and in close consultation with advisory partner RBC Capital Markets acting as sustainability structuring agent.

Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG research, ratings, and analytics firm, has reviewed the Framework and is of the opinion that the Framework is credible and impactful and aligns with the Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021, Green Bond Principles 2021 and Social Bond Principles 2023, as administered by the International Capital Market Association.

"Our challenger mindset means that sustainability is inextricable from our core values, long-term objectives and strategic priorities," continued Moor. "We take our societal responsibilities seriously and are committed to improving our country's communities and environment by financing critical projects that support sustainability."

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C), a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

