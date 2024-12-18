Equitable Bank subsidiary Bennington Financial Corp. welcomes Ashley Yantzi as President and CEO

Yantzi joins Bennington after two decades of leadership in equipment financing and credit

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington Financial" or "Bennington"), a leading organization in the brokered commercial vehicle and equipment leasing market in Canada and wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, today shares that Ashley Yantzi has been appointed president and CEO. This announcement follows the earlier retirement of Bennington's former president and CEO, Troy Campbell.

Ashley Yantzi joins Bennington Financial Corp. as President and CEO (CNW Group/Equitable Bank)

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to his new position as president and CEO of Bennington. He is a uniquely talented leader who has repeatedly demonstrated success in helping organizations reach their full potential while thoughtfully guiding them through dynamic risk environments to long-term, sustainable growth," said Darren Lorimer, SVP and group head, commercial banking, Equitable Bank. "His business acumen combined with his natural people-focused approach will continue to foster Bennington's culture as they embark on their next chapter."

Ashley Yantzi is a seasoned financial services executive with over 20 years of leadership in equipment financing, credit and commercial and residential lending. He joins Bennington after seven years with Equitable Bank where he served as VP, Credit Risk, and VP & Head of Residential Lending and established a strong track record of customer-centric organizational growth. Prior to this, he held progressively senior roles with TD Bank and GE Capital.

"It's an honour to join the remarkable Bennington team, and I look forward to applying our shared challenger mindset to harness our full potential alongside our broker partners," said Ashley Yantzi, president and CEO, Bennington. "Bennington has made a name for itself in providing competitive, unique and innovative equipment financing products and services, and I am confident that our next phase of growth will yield even deeper relationships with our customers."

Equitable Bank acquired Bennington in 2019 to broaden its reach as Canada's Challenger Bank™ by supporting entrepreneurial businesses across Canada such as those in the growing equipment leasing industry. Bennington is Canada's largest broker-focused equipment lessor and operates as a subsidiary of the bank.

"I would like to thank the entire Bennington team for their hard work and unwavering commitment to our customers," said Troy Campbell, former president and CEO, Bennington. "Concluding my career among this passionate group of people is an immense privilege, and I leave confident knowing that their next chapter will be guided by a leader who shares their values."

"On behalf of Equitable, I want to thank Troy for his years of service and dedication to Bennington," continued Lorimer. "His passion resulted in a strong workplace culture that will endure and serve Bennington well in the years ahead under Ashley's new leadership."

About Bennington Financial Corp.

Bennington Financial Corp. is a commercial vehicle and equipment leasing and financing company, providing business solutions for new and established businesses across Canada. We strive to provide our strategic partners with competitive, unique and innovative equipment financing products and services to assist their customers to finance their growth and their dreams.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to nearly 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB), a leading digital financial services company with $127 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at October 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Equitable Bank