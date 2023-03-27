Equitable Bank's President and CEO Andrew Moor to speak at National Bank's 21st Annual Financial Services Conference on March 29, 2023

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank, will speak at National Bank's 21st Annual Financials Services Conference on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A real-time live webcast will be available at: 
https://eqbank.investorroom.com/events#future:2023:3

Call archive

A replay of the fireside chat will be available on Equitable Bank's investor relations website following the conference, and can be accessed at: https://eqbank.investorroom.com/events#past  

About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 488,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 5 million members.  With nearly $103 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives.  Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists.  Please visit equitablebank.ca for more details.

