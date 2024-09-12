Companies advancing clinical trial research focusing on oncology and cardiovascular disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable Breakthroughs in Medicine Development (EQBMED) is pleased to announce sponsor companies, Amgen and Merck—known as MSD outside the United States and Canada—have joined the effort to enroll patients in local EQBMED clinical trial sites that are participating in the program's Learning Phase. Both are global biopharmaceutical companies renowned for their commitment to health care innovation and enhancing clinical trial diversity. EQBMED is led by the Yale School of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, the Research Centers in Minority Institutions Coordinating Center (RCMI-CC) at Morehouse School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and funded by a grant from PhRMA.

Equitable Breakthroughs in Medicine Development (EQBMED) to work with Inaugural Sponsor Companies to Drive Greater Diversity in Clinical Trials

Biopharmaceutical companies are a critical component of EQBMED; they sponsor clinical trials that can lead to potential innovations. EQBMED serves as the nexus between the sponsor companies and the local, community-based clinical trial sites.

Amgen and Merck will co-design strategies aimed at fostering closer collaborations and engagements with local EQBMED trial sites and communities. This pilot program allows the participating institutions to work with patients, providers, industry leaders, technical experts, and the community at large to bring clinical trials to underrepresented and underserved patients.

As part of Amgen's commitment, it plans to enhance infrastructure, trial capabilities and capacities at community-facing sites in an effort to improve diverse representation in clinical studies.

Merck will work with community-facing sites to develop a clinical trial site assessment model and will also incorporate patient navigator and transportation support to help ease travel barriers for participants.

Dr. Darryl Sleep, MD, Head of Global Public Health, Amgen, said EQBMED is innovative because it brings together all stakeholders in the clinical trial ecosystem to have a long-term impact within a community.

"Ensuring equitable representation in clinical studies requires collaborators who share a common purpose," Sleep said. "This partnership is an important step in breaking down barriers so we can focus on the crucial task of improving the health of patients with serious diseases, especially those who are disproportionately affected. Amgen is dedicated to conducting clinical research with representation of all patients who are afflicted with the diseases we are seeking to treat."

Dr. Luther Clark, MD, FACC, FACP, Executive Director, Global Medical and Scientific Affairs, Merck Research Laboratories, echoed these sentiments, adding, "At Merck, we understand the transformative impact of diversity in clinical trials. Collaborating with EQBMED allows us to amplify our efforts and drive meaningful change in biopharmaceutical research. By working together, we can learn from one another and increase our knowledge in a collective effort to help reduce health equity gaps. It is collaboration that allows us to take our collective knowledge, individual experiences, our learned and shared insights and take aim towards affecting and advancing healthcare outcomes for the betterment of communities. The goal of our collaboration is to help advance research of investigational medications in a broader and more diverse set of patients."

"Partnering with industry leaders Amgen and Merck is a critical milestone in EQBMED's mission to establish a sustainable clinical trial ecosystem. These partners understand the significance of tailoring clinical trials to each site's maturity, unique aspirations, and community priorities. Merck and Amgen are exemplary sponsors," says Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS, Associate Dean for Health Equity Research and C.N.H Long Professor of Internal Medicine, Public Health, and Management at Yale University. "We look forward to welcoming additional sponsor partners into our efforts to achieve and sustain clinical trial representation."

"The Merck and Amgen announcement represents an exciting step forward for EQBMED" said Stephen J. Ubl, President, and Chief Executive Officer of PhRMA, "Our member companies are joining local sites and community partners dedicated to building a local, community-based infrastructure supporting clinical trial diversity."

EQBMED's work reflects the growing momentum behind efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Stay tuned for future announcements as we continue to engage with community, academic and industry leaders.

More information at: EQBMED.org

About Equitable Breakthroughs in Medicine Development

Equitable Breakthroughs in Medicine Development (EQBMED) is a pioneering partnership committed to transforming the landscape of clinical trials by advancing diversity, transparency, and knowledge. This collaborative partnership is led by Yale School of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, the Research Centers in Minority Institutions Coordinating Center at Morehouse School of Medicine, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and supported by grant funding from PhRMA. By empowering community-based sites and addressing historical disparities, the program is dedicated to creating a more inclusive future in medicine development. Learn more at EQBMED.org.

Press Contact

EQBMED

[email protected]

202-374-0999

SOURCE Equitable Breakthroughs in Medicine Development (EQBMED)