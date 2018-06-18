Equitable Food Initiative Earns National Marketing Awards

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable Food Initiative recently earned national recognition from the prestigious Hermes Creative Awards and the Telly Awards for its updated brand logo and creative messaging in its new video series, "Cultivating Voices."

EFI has won two Hermes Creative Awards and a Telly Award

Hermes Creative Awards, which recognizes distinction in marketing and communication, selected EFI's new four-part video series for a platinum award in the field of Nonprofit Electronic Media. The series showcases how the EFI model improves the lives of farmworkers, makes food safer and transforms agricultural operations. EFI also received a gold award for Print Media Design for its updated logo and label redesign. More than 6,500 entries were submitted across 195 categories, including advertising, publications, marketing and branding, integrated marketing, public relations and electronic media.

EFI's "Cultivating Voices" video series also received a Silver Telly Award for a branded not-for-profit campaign. In its 39th year, the Telly Awards is the premier recognition body to honor video and TV across all screens, recognizing excellence in branded content, commercials and marketing, non-broadcast, social video and series/show segments. "Cultivating Voices" was selected out of more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents as the top winner in its category.

LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing and communications for EFI, remarked, "We are honored to be recognized for our messaging and positioning. As a new organization with many stakeholders, it's important for us to explore a variety of media tools, including video, as a means of sharing our message and educating the industry on the important role of workforce development in organizational success."

Ruzzamenti continued, "Storytelling has always been a powerful tool that connects us all. It was imperative for us to share with consumers the inspiring stories of how farmworkers' lives have improved thanks to grower partners who understand the opportunities for success that an engaged workforce can provide."

To date, EFI has certified 27 farming operations of 10 grower-shippers, covering 39 produce commodities and impacting more than 29,000 farmworkers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured™ fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit www.equitablefood.org.

