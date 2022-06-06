Equitable Group Inc. is now EQB Inc.

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) (formerly Equitable Group Inc.) ("EQB"), announced today that it has filed articles of amendment and has changed its legal name to "EQB Inc." (the "name change"), effective June 6, 2022. Shareholders of EQB approved the name change at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022.

This name change more closely aligns EQB's name with its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, as well as its "EQ Bank" trade name.

"Changing our legal name continues the modernization of our brand, while allowing us to further differentiate ourselves in the market and stand out as a true challenger to the largest financial institutions in this country," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank. "This change better connects our operating businesses and reinforces for our customers, partners and brokers that we embrace a future where banking is done differently."

This applies to the holding company name only. The Equitable Bank and EQ Bank names are not changing. EQB's ticker symbols on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change and no further action is needed from current shareholders.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

