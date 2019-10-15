Equitable Software Prepares for SupplySide West 2019

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the largest trade shows for the health and nutrition industry, SupplySide West brings together some of the top performers and manufacturers in the nutraceutical industry for networking and discovery. In fact, nearly 17,000 attendees and 1,300 exhibitors will converge on Las Vegas to attend this event. In an effort to bring their innovative ERP software to a new audience, the team behind Virtual Office is preparing to attend SupplySide West for the second annual year.

Equitable Software Booth #6662 at SupplySide West

As an all-in-one, cloud-based software system, Virtual Office was created with supplement manufacturing in mind. This includes support for inventory management, quote generation, purchase orders and order management. When you partner with Equitable Software, you can access your inventory and manufacturing processes through a centralized, web-based database as long as you have an internet connection and the proper credentials.

Although pre-configured to meet current nutraceutical and supplement manufacturing industry standards, Virtual Office can be customized to meet the unique needs a manufacturer may have. This includes changing terminology included in the software, incorporating existing standard operating procedures and adding custom functionality whenever required. Getting started in a new system can be daunting. Equitable Software can set up all the necessary details so that manufacturers can seamlessly integrate from your current system into Virtual Office.

Following SupplySide West 2018, Equitable Software gained valuable insight into the exact needs of the supplement manufacturing industry. After listening to the feedback of attendees, Equitable Software spent the whole year redesigning the graphical interface for Virtual Office to improve ease of use and the user experience. For attendees that visited the Equitable Software booth last year, they are sure to be impressed with the new changes that have been incorporated into the software.

In addition to these visual changes, Equitable Software also updated the functionality of this cloud-based ERP software to provide extended support for lab testing and ingredient quarantine. In an effort to further improve the software, Virtual Office is scheduled to include QuickBooks integration in the first quarter of 2020 to simplify the accounting process. This commitment and passion for improving the software solutions available for the supplement manufacturing industry are what sets Equitable Software apart.

If you are interested in learning more about Virtual Office, you are encouraged to visit the Equitable Software booth #6662 at SupplySide West 2019 between October 15th through the 19th at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Throughout the event, Equitable Software will be providing live demos to showcase the features that are included in the Virtual Office software. For anyone interested in Virtual Office but not attending Supply Side West, you can still request a free demo through the Equitable Software website.

For more information on Equitable Software or Virtual Office, please visit https://equitablesoftware.com. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Clint Smith at (918) 895-1982.

