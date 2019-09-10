Equitable Software Redefines Supplement Manufacturing Software

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade of working to provide the software solutions needed for process manufacturers in the supplement industry, the team at Equitable Software knew there had to be a better option. After searching long and hard for the customized solutions supplement manufacturers needed to fulfill their day-to-day processes while remaining compliant, every opportunity seemed like a dead end. In an effort to remedy this common problem, Equitable Software built its own cloud-based ERP software that can be fully customized to meet the specific needs of a supplement manufacturer.

Warehouse Inventory Management computer running Virtual Office

Aptly named Virtual Office, this innovative software allows supplement manufacturers to control their manufacturing processes from anywhere in the world. With industry-standard features like inventory management, quote generation, purchase orders and order management, Virtual Office provides a detailed and intuitive foundation that can be customized to create a unique software solution that meets a manufacturer's needs, no matter what they may be. This deviation from the norm among supplement manufacturing software has positioned Equitable Software to be one of the fastest-growing software options for the industry in recent years.

With Virtual Office, supplement manufacturers are also able to document each completed step in their process to remain compliant with strict FDA and GMP mandates. Through the incorporation of a robust permissions system, employees can be limited to either a single account or designated processes that are relayed to process managers to not only increase accountability but improve efficiency. This allows supplement manufacturers to keep a detailed view of their entire manufacturing process easily and avoid common mistakes that may occur.

If you are a process manufacturer, Virtual Office can incorporate your exclusive standard operating procedures with included support for inventory management, quote generation, purchase orders and order management. Your entire manufacturing and inventory processes are managed through a centralized, web-based database that is accessible at all times from anyone within the organization and the proper credentials and permissions.

For More information on Equitable Software or Virtual Office, please visit https://equitablesoftware.com. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Clint Smith at (918) 895-1982.

