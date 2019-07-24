Equitas Health Earns "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" With A Maximum Score From Healthcare Equality Index 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitas Health has been recognized as a "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" for by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people (LGBTQ). HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. The designation will be reported in the forthcoming 12th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) 2019, reflecting on over a decade of progress in LGBTQ healthcare. Previous recognitions include 2018, 2017 and 2016 earning HEI recognition of Equitas Health for the fourth year in row.

Equitas Health is one of a select group of other healthcare facilities nationwide who actively participated to have their facilities rated on their commitment to LBGTQ equality and inclusion. HEI participants are given scores in four criteria that represent how many policies and best practices from each section they have implemented:

Criteria 1: Non-Discrimination and Staff Training

Criteria 2: Patient Services and Support

Criteria 3: Employee Benefits & Policies

Criteria 4: Patient and Community Engagement

Participants that received a maximum score in each section earn the coveted status of 2019 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader. The HEI 2019 scoring criteria also included a higher benchmark, requiring participating facilities to demonstrated that they offered at least one company-wide health insurance plan that affirmatively provides transgender-inclusive coverage in order to earn the top score of 100.

"With the recent plans for expansion of our mission in Cincinnati to include specialized LGBTQ+ medical care in new markets, this recognition means even more to us this year. We are dedicated to addressing LGBTQ health equality and we are grateful to community partners like the Human Rights Campaign who recognize our efforts to offer a welcoming, inclusive healthcare home for all," states Bill Hardy, President and CEO, Equitas Health.

For more information about the Healthcare Equality Index 2019, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/hei .

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH

Established in 1984, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio), is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system and federally qualified community health center look-alike. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves over 60,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives. In 2019, the Buckeye Regional Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO) became a part of Equitas Health.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy operates as a social enterprise for Equitas Health; 100% of profits are reinvested back into the organization's programs and services. Prizm Magazine, which also includes its companion website prizmnews.com, is a division of Equitas Health.

For more information, visit equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

