Equiton Opens Dallas Headquarters Ahead of US Expansion

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Equiton, a leading private real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the grand opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas, advancing the company's expansion into high-growth North American markets.

Located in the Trammell Crow Center in the heart of downtown Dallas, Texas, Equiton's new office will serve as the headquarters for its US real estate investment operations.

Located in the Trammell Crow Center in the heart of downtown Dallas, the office will serve as the headquarters for Equiton's US real estate investment operations. The space was carefully selected for its location in one of America's premier financial hubs, where some of the nation's leading financial institutions have established major operations serving clients across the country.

US multifamily real estate markets are supported by strong fundamentals. High-growth regions such as the Sun Belt have historically benefited from population growth, economic expansion, and sustained demand for rental housing.

The opening comes as Equiton prepares to expand into the US, building on its growth to more than US$1.2 billion in assets as at March 31, 2026.

"Establishing a physical presence in the US, one of the world's largest and most dynamic real estate markets, is a natural next step for us at Equiton," says Jason Roque, CEO and Founder of Equiton. "Our strength has always been our ability to look closely at a market, understand what is driving it, and identify opportunities that others may overlook. We see significant potential in the regions we are targeting and believe our disciplined approach positions us well to create long-term value."

The Dallas office will support the firm's growing US real estate platform, including acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and operations.

"This expansion draws on our senior leadership team's decades of experience in multifamily real estate across North America," says Helen Hurlbut, President and Chief Financial Officer of Equiton. "The scale and diversity of the US market create a strong opportunity to build on our expertise, deepen industry relationships, and support Equiton's continued evolution."

Equiton's expansion into the US builds on more than a decade of growth in Canada.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a vertically integrated private real estate investment firm built on the belief that real estate, when approached with discipline, expertise, and integrity, creates enduring value. Our growth has historically been driven by entrepreneurial agility — moving decisively, identifying opportunity, and adapting across market cycles — while our intentional approach aims to support consistent, long-term execution.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and relates solely to Equiton's corporate operations. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction. No securities are being offered by means of this communication.

SOURCE Equiton Inc.