Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Equitrans Midstream Corporation ("Equitrans" or "the Company") (NYSE: ETRN). Investors who purchased Equitrans securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/etrn.

The investigation concerns whether Equitrans has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On October 18, 2023, Equitrans disclosed that it now expects the construction of the Company's Mountain Valley Pipeline ("MVP") project to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, later than its earlier forecast of year-end 2023. The Company stated that it anticipates the total cost of the project rising to approximately $7.2 billion, advising that the ramp-up of MVP's contractor workforce has been "slower and more challenging than expected, due to multiple crews electing not to work on the project based on the history of court-related construction stops, and the inability to recruit crews with required and sufficient experience." On this news, Equitrans's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 19, 2023.

