EQUITUS 4.0 is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Equitus 4.0 platform is the new common standard for disparate data types to interoperate at scale and speed, delivered inside a complete intelligence ecosystem. Equitus provides clients with dedicated private analytics platforms that collect, transform, and combine data, structured or unstructured, into a powerful AI environment to support intelligence activities. Equitus systems can be deployed via cloud, hybrid cloud, on-premise and in combat-deployable hardware form factor.

Robert Guidry, Founder and CEO of Equitus stated, "Offering Equitus 4.0 on the Oracle Cloud and Oracle Marketplace allows Equitus to deliver entire intelligence eco-systems to our government clients in days, in a world where building such things has traditionally taken years. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us deliver these capabilities across the U.S. Government."

"We appreciate Equitus Corporation's dedication to helping solve national security challenges with cloud-based, mission-focused solutions," said Glen Dodson, senior vice president of Oracle's National Security Group. "We are proud that our mutual U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers will benefit from innovative cloud solutions designed to advance their mission."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. " EQUITUS CORPORATION commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution to help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled EQUITUS 4.0 solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Born from extensive military experience, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Equitus Corporation delivers advanced A.I. big data analytics platforms to both government and commercial organizations, providing true data convergence for conducting deep analysis, generating critical insights, and making mission-critical decisions in real time. Equitus is an employee-owned company that combines military and national security experience with innovative science talent to build advanced systems for the government and commercial space. Equitus products are sold and delivered exclusively through a network of partners and prime contractors and are an integral component of delivering the very best total solution to government agencies and commercial entities.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

