Equitus Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ed Bass as President and Chief Financial Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are delighted that Ed has decided to join Equitus. He has a proven track record of growing businesses and increasing operational competitiveness through a combination of innovation, technology and rigor," said Robert Guidry, Equitus Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "His breadth of leadership experience in both operational and financial areas will be invaluable to Equitus as we rapidly expand in 2020 and beyond."

Ed joins Equitus from Xerox, where he was President of Xerox Business Solutions (XBS), the largest and most successful subsidiary of Xerox. Ed has held several other leadership positions within XBS, including General Manager and CFO. During his career, Ed has also held leadership positions within CP Ships and PricewaterhouseCoopers, as well as founding and operating a consulting firm.

"Equitus is an exciting organization that has built an innovative technology platform, providing customers with the ability to generate true insight and intelligence," stated Mr. Bass. "I look forward to helping lead this organization forward in executing on an aggressive expansion plan to become the market leader in private data analytics."

Equitus Corporation (formerly SC2 Corp) is a privately held firm that designs, builds and delivers best-in-class systems solutions for mission-critical, big data analytics to support both commercial and government customers. Equitus solutions are uniquely designed for clients that require complex analytics without exposure of data to third-party cloud environments. Our solutions are on-premise and completely secure, providing a unique analysis of social media, cognitive analytics, business intelligence and video analytics. Our company's expertise comes from the combination of high-intensity experience in the field of U.S. military special operations and national security strategy, with our advanced technology capabilities. Equitus' solutions are the result of a team that knows what it wants and builds it. Equitus products and select Equitus services are available through a global network of resellers and partners.

