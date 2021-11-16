EQUITUS5 OpenFabric Product Launched Today

Robert Guidry, Founder and CEO of Equitus stated, "Equitus5 OpenFabric allows our defense company partners to now deliver entire sophisticated and customized intelligence platforms to their government clients in days, in a world where building such things has traditionally taken years. As one of the only US-based true tech companies that does not sell technology to our adversaries, Equitus prospects for becoming the next standard for building intelligence platforms are very strong"



About Equitus Corporation

Born from extensive military experience, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Equitus Corporation delivers advanced A.I. big data analytics platforms to both government and commercial organizations, providing true data convergence for conducting deep analysis, generating critical insights, and making mission-critical decisions in real time. Equitus is an employee-owned company that combines military and national security experience with innovative science talent to build advanced systems for the government and commercial space. Equitus products are sold and delivered exclusively through a network of partners and prime contractors and are an integral component of delivering the very best total solution to government agencies and commercial entities.

