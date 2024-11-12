Equity 1031 Exchange Introduces Cash Incentive Program for 1031 Exchange Referrals

New program rewards real estate professionals with $225 for qualified referrals

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity 1031 Exchange is thrilled to announce the launch of a new referral program that offers cash incentives to real estate professionals. The program, which provides a $225 reward for each successful referral, creates new opportunities for real estate agents and brokers to grow their business while connecting their clients with experienced 1031 exchange services.

As investors increasingly seek tax-efficient investment strategies through 1031 exchanges, which require a Qualified Intermediary (QI), this program helps connect real estate professionals with an experienced QI.

"We're introducing this program to recognize and reward the real estate professionals who trust us with their clients' 1031 exchange needs," said Theresa Knower, President of Equity 1031 Exchange. "This program demonstrates our commitment to working with real estate professionals while providing tangible value for their referrals."

Program highlights:

$225 reward upon completion of first property sale in exchange

Streamlined digital onboarding process

Advanced dashboard for tracking referrals and earnings

Access to expert 1031 exchange advisors

No cap on earning potential

The program's launch builds upon Equity 1031 Exchange's 25-year legacy of excellence, formerly as Midland 1031, and introduces a modern approach to professional referrals. Real estate professionals can now benefit from their network while ensuring their clients receive personalized service through complex 1031 exchange transactions.

Simple three-step process:

Complete and submit referral agreement Access personalized tracking dashboard Earn rewards upon qualifying transactions

"Our goal is to build strong professional relationships," added Knower. "We're offering this incentive because we're confident that once real estate professionals experience our service quality, they'll see the value in recommending us to their clients."

Interested real estate professionals can get more details on the program and sign up here.

About Equity 1031 Exchange

Equity 1031 Exchange is a Qualified Intermediary (QI) under IRS Section 1031, specializing in facilitating seamless, tax-deferred real estate exchanges. With decades of industry experience, Equity 1031 Exchange is dedicated to helping investors preserve and grow their wealth by navigating the complexities of 1031 exchanges. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that each transaction is handled with precision to help you ensure compliance with IRS regulations. Learn more at https://getequity1031.com/.

