Equity Accelerator Launches New Evidence-Based Online Course To Help College Educators Boost Student Success

Self-directed, evidence-based online course for higher education faculty seeking to improve student experience, engagement, and outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Equity Accelerator (EA), a focused research organization (FRO), fiscally sponsored through the National Center for Civic Innovation, has developed an evidence-based course for college faculty: Creating Growth Mindset Cultures in College Classrooms. The course offers significant potential for positive transformation of statewide and national higher education systems.

"Our goal is to transform classrooms into spaces where every student thrives. Institutions using these strategies see not only higher GPAs but also stronger instructor satisfaction," says Dr. Mary Murphy, Founder of Equity Accelerator which has helped shape 350+ institutions with its research-backed strategies.

The course, developed with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, is now available for early enrollment at a special advance rate of $159 (regularly $199). Public enrollment opens January 15, 2026, at the standard price of $199 and at bulk pricing rates for post-secondary institutions. For more information and to register, visit https://accelerateequity.org/online-course/

WHY THIS COURSE MATTERS

This course represents decades of peer-reviewed research distilled into practical, evidence-based tools and strategies that educators can immediately implement to enhance student experience and outcomes through growth mindset cultures in college classrooms.

Higher education institutions across the nation are recognizing the critical role of student experience on persistence and degree completion. One strategy that has demonstrated results with long-term impact is creating growth mindset cultures in the classroom. In a national study, college instructors using evidence-based, growth-minded learning practices saw a 10.5% increase in students reporting positive learning experiences, and a nearly 20% reduction in DFW (drop, fail, and withdrawal) rates. (Boucher et al., 2021; SEP, 2022).

Despite the statistics, many educators lack the time and training to source and implement these strategies effectively. This course bridges that gap offering succinct modules packed with research, strategies, and activities designed to help educators and administrators create environments where students feel empowered and motivated, which is proven to improve student persistence and performance outcomes.

"We know from empirical evidence and careful research that a growth mindset culture helps students from all backgrounds succeed. This new course gives educators exciting new tools and practical, actionable guidance to bring that knowledge into classrooms to help their students thrive," said Dr. Lorelle L. Espinosa, Program Director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

COURSE HIGHLIGHTS

7 EVIDENCE-BASED MODULES Blending cutting-edge research with real-world practices

3 HOUR FLEXIBLE FORMAT Self-paced learning designed to support faculty schedules

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION Useful for tenure and promotion dossiers

BENEFITS FOR FACULTY AND INSTITUTIONS



Institutions using these strategies see not only higher GPAs and graduation rates but also stronger instructor satisfaction. This highly scalable resource can be effectively deployed across an institution for all kinds of instructors, from large introductory courses to smaller, bespoke seminars. With each module, instructors gain a deeper understanding of the principles behind growth mindset, the concept of Cultures of Growth, and how to integrate these evidence-based strategies into their existing teaching.

"By applying evidence-based growth mindset principles, we're seeing institutions create lasting change that benefits both students and faculty. The practical tools and strategies make implementation seamless within existing teaching practices," says Eliot Johnson, Director of Consulting for EA's programs impacting 100,000 people annually.

The course is led by EA's team of experts: Dr. Mary Murphy; Dr. Kathy Emerson, Director of Research; Mr. Eliot Johnson, Director of Consulting; Dr. Sophie Kuchynka, Research Scientist; and Dr. Christine Logel, Professor of Social Development Studies at Renison University College.

USER TESTIMONIALS

"I have pages of notes! The idea of a mindset culture was new to me, and thinking critically about my course practices and policies—and how I interact with students—is generative and helpful. It helps me see how my actions are impacting student learning for better and worse, and ways to better support students."

Michelle Friend, University of Nebraska-Omaha

"Implementing these strategies not only improves student engagement and learning outcomes but also aligns with my goal of making education accessible and meaningful for everyone."

Samuel Jacobs-Abbey, Morris Brown College

"I can find videos and short workshops of some of the practices here and there, but the framework of Cultures of Growth interwoven across this wide range of strategies is novel and what would make me recommend it to others above other professional development out there."

James Carter, Cornell University

"Overall, the course is strong in its quality and thoughtful design. It is well-structured, engaging, and grounded in research, aligning effectively with the goals of promoting equity and growth mindset principles in higher education."

Every Learner Everywhere, expert national evaluators in equity-focused teaching innovations

About the Equity Accelerator The Equity Accelerator is the first FRO (focused research organization) in the nation to apply social and behavioral science to create more equitable learning and working environments. We work with colleges and organizations to help them create and sustain Cultures of Growth, where all people have the support, opportunities, and resources they need to thrive. We offer high-impact, low-lift, evidence-based approaches for advancing equitable experiences in higher education and workplace settings that are practical, adaptable, and integrate into what instructors and leaders are already doing. accelerateequity.org

About the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation makes grants primarily to support original research and education related to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and economics. The Foundation believes that these fields—and the scholars and practitioners who work in them—are chief drivers of the nation's health and prosperity. The Foundation also believes that a reasoned, systematic understanding of the forces of nature and society, when applied inventively and wisely, can lead to a better world for all. sloan.org

The development of the Creating Growth Mindset Cultures in College Classrooms course is supported by Alfred P. Sloan Foundation under Grant No. G-2023-20958.

