Equity Advisor Solutions Celebrates 10 Years of Continual Growth in the Custody Space by Exceeding 2020 Goals

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the economic turbulence that impacted individuals and businesses in 2020, Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS) – an independently owned and operated all-in-one custody solution for advisors – increased the number of the advisors that use their platform by 15 percent and expanded services available to advisors. Available services include new technology and investment solutions for the growing advisor base to improve the value they deliver to their clients.

In 2020, EAS rolled out a new trading application, which allowed advisors to scale their back-office processes with household-level rebalancing, asset location optimization, and a tax-forward method of trading. They also integrated a free financial planning solution for advisors to introduce to their clients. Advisors new to the EAS platform in 2020 leveraged a "bulk" electronic onboarding process, streamlining the complicated process of moving client assets.

In Q1 of 2021, EAS will offer advisors access to a new model marketplace. This marketplace provides entry to models from well-vetted brand, boutique, and emerging strategists—spanning fixed income, equities, and alternatives.

"Advisors have clearly felt their businesses being cannibalized and their custodial choices narrowed. It is becoming apparent to them that there are few resources on the market that have the capabilities and interest in supporting them," said Sean Gultig, CEO of Equity Advisor Solutions. "This year has pushed more advisors to break free from limitations imposed on them by wirehouses and custodial platforms alike. We've been honored to be the solution for those advisors looking for a platform that puts their needs first and prioritizes their clients and business over anything else."

The custodial industry has faced massive upheaval in recent years between a price war, the consolidation of key industry players, a global pandemic, and a volatile economy. Over the last ten years, EAS has been working to fill the market gap as an innovative partner for firms that have traditionally been left behind. Built to empower independent advisors, EAS provides a haven for forward-thinking entrepreneurs looking for more time to focus on their clients while growing their businesses. EAS offers high-quality technology and competitive products, combined with boutique service and dedicated personal attention from the executive team - regardless of an advisor's assets under management.

"We believe that independent advisors belong with an independent custodian. As advisors are increasingly looking for a custodian – free from conflicts or restrictions – our indie approach is catching on," continued Gultig. "We are grateful for our continued growth, humbled by the advisors who trusted us in a year of economic uncertainty, and looking forward to future service enhancements to support advisors in 2021."

For more information about Equity Advisor Solutions or its custodial solutions, please visit www.equityadvisorsolutions.com .

About Equity Advisor Solutions

At Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS), we believe in standing up for independent advisors who feel left behind. Independent owned and operated, we serve advisors exclusively, with no retail or proprietary businesses competing with theirs. Our clients' success truly is our success - we only can grow when they grow – which is why we have dedicated time and resources to ensuring their professional lives are as efficient as possible. We strive to make it easy for advisors to serve their clients as they see fit, providing an all-in-one custody solution that encompasses traditional, ETF, and alternative assets on the same convenient platform. Our approach combines best-in-class technology, centralized custody, and deep expertise with the personal attention and dedicated relationship management of a boutique brand to save advisors time, money and grow their business.

Custody and Administration Services are provided by Equity Trust Company, of which Equity Advisor Solutions is an affiliate. Today, Equity Trust Company services approximately 183,000 accounts in all 50 states and has nearly $29 billion in assets under custody and administration.

SOURCE Equity Advisor Solutions

Related Links

https://www.equityadvisorsolutions.com

